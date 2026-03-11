Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks

DUBAI

Drones fell near Dubai airport on Wednesday, injuring four people, but air traffic continued as normal, Dubai's government said, as Iran presses on with attacks against Gulf countries. AFP

Drones fell near Dubai airport, injuring four people, while ships were hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday while Iran kept up its campaign disrupting oil markets and air and maritime traffic.

Three commercial ships took fire in the Gulf on Wednesday as Iran launched strikes against its oil-exporting neighbours, threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunging the global energy economy into crisis.

Oil prices have surged and markets have see-sawed since the ends of last month, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, killed its supreme leader and plunged the Middle East into war.

As the conflict entered its 12th day, all eyes were on the vital sea lane.

The leaders of the G7 powers were to hold a video meeting later in the day to discuss opening their strategic petroleum reserves to counter the rising prices. Ahead of the talks, the group's energy ministers said they "stand ready to take all necessary measures".

Analysts say a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20 percent of world oil and gas supplies and a third of its fertiliser for food production, would have a devastating effect on the economy, particularly in Asia and Europe.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said U.S. forces had carried out strikes that destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels that could have been used to attack or deter traffic in the strait, but attacks with drones or missiles continued on Wednesday with at least three ships hit.

Airport hit

According to the U.K. maritime security centre the crew of a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz north of Iran was forced to evacuate when an "unidentified projectile" caused a fire on board.

Separately a bulk carrier and a container ship were hit in the Gulf off the United Arab Emirates.

"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media.

On shore, drones fell near Dubai airport, injuring four people, the city's government said.

Trump has said the U.S. Navy could accompany tankers through the strait, but his administration acknowledged that a post by his energy secretary which briefly reassured markets by announcing a first such escort was untrue.

And experts were dubious about whether naval escorts would be enough to reopen Hormuz to trade.

"Any escort mission would likely face persistent threats from Iranian missiles and drones, and the security risks alone could make a single transit through the strait more costly than the profit margin on the oil shipment itself," the Soufan Center think tank said, in a briefing note.

"Experts estimate that Iran's naval mine stockpile sits anywhere from 2,000 to 6,000 mines, which would further complicate any naval plan to escort commercial tankers," it said.

The Israeli-U.S. attacks came weeks after Iranian authorities ruthlessly crushed mass protests, although the United States and Israel say they are not necessarily seeking to topple the Islamic republic.

Iranian authorities warned against dissent at home, with the country's police chief saying protesters would be viewed and dealt with as "enemies".

"All our forces are also ready, with their hands on the trigger, prepared to defend their revolution," national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan said, in comments aired by IRIB.

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former top commander in the elite Revolutionary Guards, said in an English-language social media post: "Certainly we aren't seeking a ceasefire."

Ayatollah 'safe and sound'

The United States and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28 with an attack that killed Iran's veteran leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His son Mojtaba Khamenei has been named his successor, though he has yet to appear in public, amid reports that he has been wounded.

"I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound," said Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iran's president, in a post.

Iran's health ministry said on March 8 that more than 1,200 people had been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes, and more than 10,000 civilians injured. AFP was not in a position to independently verify the figures.

Iraq and Lebanon, both home to Iran-backed fighters, have become proxy grounds in the war.

In Iraq, Iranian-linked groups said Tuesday that five of their fighters died in strikes they blamed on the United States.

In Lebanon, hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes following Israeli airstrikes and ground operations targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

New Israeli strikes were reported in Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, with the health ministry saying another five people had been killed in the southern town of Qana.