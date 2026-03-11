Trump said Iran 'welcome to compete' in World Cup, says Infantino

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Iran is "welcome" to play at the upcoming World Cup in North America, despite the ongoing war in the Middle East, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.

During a meeting to discuss preparations for the competition, "we also spoke about the current situation in Iran," the head of the world football governing body, wrote on Instagram.

"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," he wrote.

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

Japan and Germany said Wednesday they would tap into their oil reserves to tackle the rise in crude prices due to the Middle East war, with Berlin saying the IEA global energy body had asked member states to release 400 million barrels.
Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
