Iran police chief says anti-government protesters treated as 'enemies'

Iran police chief says anti-government protesters treated as 'enemies'

TEHRAN
Iran police chief says anti-government protesters treated as enemies

Iranian protesters will be treated as enemies if they support Tehran's foes, the country's top police officer warned, as the Middle East war sparked fears mass anti-government rallies could reignite.

"If anyone comes forward in line with the wishes of the enemy, we will no longer see them as merely a protester, we will see them as an enemy," said national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan in comments aired by state broadcaster IRIB late on Tuesday.

"And we will do to them what we do to an enemy. We will deal with them in the same way we deal with enemies," he added.

"All our forces are also ready, with their hands on the trigger, prepared to defend their revolution."

His warning comes after the government cracked down on anti-government protests in January, sparked a month before over economic grievances in the sanctions-hit country.

The authorities deemed the protests to be "riots" and Radan at one point issued an ultimatum to protesters to hand themselves in or face the full force of the law.

Iranian authorities acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths in the unrest, including members of the security forces and bystanders, but say the violence was caused by "terrorist acts" fuelled by Iran's enemies.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), however, has recorded more than 7,000 killings in the crackdown, the vast majority protesters, though the toll may be far higher. More than 50,000 have been arrested, it says.

U.S. President Donald Trump had initially cheered on the protesters, threatening to intervene on their behalf as authorities launched a deadly crackdown, but his threats soon shifted to Iran's nuclear programme.

Washington launched strikes with Israel on Iran on February 28, sparking retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Israel and U.S. bases across the Gulf region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on side of peace, Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

    Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

  2. Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

    Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

  3. Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

    Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

  4. Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

    Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

  5. Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire

    Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire
Recommended
Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school
Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line
US targets Iran mine-laying boats amid ‘most intense’ strikes

US targets Iran mine-laying boats amid ‘most intense’ strikes
War death toll in Lebanon rises to 570

War death toll in Lebanon rises to 570
Irans new supreme leader safe and sound despite injury reports

Iran's new supreme leader 'safe and sound' despite injury reports
Russian strikes kill 2, wound 7 in Kharkiv

Russian strikes kill 2, wound 7 in Kharkiv
Japan marks 15 years since tsunami disaster

Japan marks 15 years since tsunami disaster
WORLD Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

ECONOMY Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

Japan and Germany said Wednesday they would tap into their oil reserves to tackle the rise in crude prices due to the Middle East war, with Berlin saying the IEA global energy body had asked member states to release 400 million barrels.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿