Five Iran women footballers granted asylum in Australia

GOLD COAST, Australia
Australia granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s football team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the Iran war began, a government minister said on March 10.

The announcement followed days of urging by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Australian government to help the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum. The team drew speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn't sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.

Earlier yesterday, police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia, “to a safe location” after they made asylum requests. There, they met with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized.

“I don't want to begin to imagine how difficult that decision is for each of the individual women, but certainly last night it was joy, it was relief,” said Burke, who posted photos to social media of the women smiling and clapping as he signed documents. “People were very excited about embarking on a life in Australia.”

The women granted asylum were happy for their names and pictures to be published, he said. Burke added that the players wanted to make clear that they were "not political activists.”

Iranian state TV said the country’s football federation asked international football bodies to review what it called Trump’s “direct political interference in football,” warning such remarks could disrupt the 2026 World Cup, which begins in North America in June.

The Iranian team has drawn national news coverage in Australia after the players' silence during the anthem before an opening loss to South Korea last week was viewed by some as an act of resistance and others as a show of mourning. The team hasn’t clarified. They later sang and saluted during the anthem before their remaining two matches.

 

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
