Industrial production declines 1.8 percent annually in January

ANKARA
Türkiye’s industrial production index recorded a decline in January, falling 2.8 percent compared with the previous month and 1.8 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 10.

Calendar-adjusted figures showed industrial output decreased by 1.8 percent compared with the same month last year. Unadjusted data indicated a 2.6 percent annual drop in the overall index.

In sectoral terms, mining and quarrying contracted by 2.8 percent annually and 2.1 percent monthly. Manufacturing output fell by 2.5 percent compared to January 2025 and 3.4 percent compared to December.

By contrast, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 5.6 percent year-on-year and 1.8 percent month-on-month.

 

