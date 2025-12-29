UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

NICOSIA

The U.N. Secretary-General’s special representative in Cyprus, Khassim Diagne, is scheduled to brief the U.N. Security Council in closed consultations on Jan. 15, 2026.

Diagne heads the U.N. peacekeeping mission on the island, UNFICYP.

His briefing will draw on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres latest reports on his good-offices mission regarding Cyprus and on UNFICYP’s activities. These reports are expected to be finalized by Jan. 5, 2026.

On Jan. 13,2026, Diagne will also hold a separate closed briefing for countries contributing troops to UNFICYP. Both briefings are included in the Security Council’s work program for January 2026.

The Security Council is anticipated to renew the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Cyprus on Jan. 26, 2026.

Diagne met with the leaders of both communities last month.

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides met on Nov. 20 in their first encounter since Erhürman swept to victory in the Oct. 19 presidential election on a pledge to work toward restarting U.N.-sponsored reunification negotiations.

“[The leaders] expressed their readiness to work towards the next informal meeting in a broader format to be convened by the U.N. Secretary-General,” a spokesperson for the U.N. mission said after hosting the meeting in the U.N.-controlled land dividing Nicosia.

The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite multiple U.N.-led initiatives.

Ethnic violence in the 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots into the enclave and a 1974 Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece prompted Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor to protect the Turkish Cypriot population.