UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

NICOSIA
UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

The U.N. Secretary-General’s special representative in Cyprus, Khassim Diagne, is scheduled to brief the U.N. Security Council in closed consultations on Jan. 15, 2026.

Diagne heads the U.N. peacekeeping mission on the island, UNFICYP.

His briefing will draw on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres latest reports on his good-offices mission regarding Cyprus and on UNFICYP’s activities. These reports are expected to be finalized by Jan. 5, 2026.

On Jan. 13,2026, Diagne will also hold a separate closed briefing for countries contributing troops to UNFICYP. Both briefings are included in the Security Council’s work program for January 2026.

The Security Council is anticipated to renew the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Cyprus on Jan. 26, 2026.

Diagne met with the leaders of both communities last month.

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides met on Nov. 20 in their first encounter since Erhürman swept to victory in the Oct. 19 presidential election on a pledge to work toward restarting U.N.-sponsored reunification negotiations.

“[The leaders] expressed their readiness to work towards the next informal meeting in a broader format to be convened by the U.N. Secretary-General,” a spokesperson for the U.N. mission said after hosting the meeting in the U.N.-controlled land dividing Nicosia.

The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite multiple U.N.-led initiatives.

Ethnic violence in the 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots into the enclave and a 1974 Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece prompted Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor to protect the Turkish Cypriot population.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israels decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

    Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

  3. TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

    TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

  4. Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

    Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

  5. Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

    Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary
Recommended
Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus
Saudi says UAE-backed advance in Yemen threatens its security

Saudi says UAE-backed advance in Yemen threatens its security
Iran president urges government to heed economic protests

Iran president urges government to heed economic protests
US pledges $2 bln for UN aid, with warning

US pledges $2 bln for UN aid, with warning
Bondi Beach mass shooting suspects acted alone

Bondi Beach mass shooting suspects 'acted alone'
China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan

China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan
Trump says US ‘very seriously’ considering F-35 sale to Türkiye

Trump says US ‘very seriously’ considering F-35 sale to Türkiye
WORLD Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Dec. 30 called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to honor an integration agreement with the country's new administration.

ECONOMY Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank said it is buying U.S. data center investor DigitalBridge in a deal worth around $4 billion, the latest acquisition in founder Masayoshi Son's push to become a major player in AI.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿