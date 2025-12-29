Türkiye seizes $2.2 bln worth of smuggled goods this year

ANKARA
Turkish customs authorities seized smuggled goods worth 98.5 billion Turkish Liras (around $2.2 billion) in 2025, a 79 percent increase compared with the previous year, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

Speaking at an annual review of anti-smuggling operations, Bolat said customs enforcement units intensified inspections this year while continuing to facilitate legitimate trade.

He said the operations were aimed at protecting public health, preventing the spread of drugs and other harmful products, as well as safeguarding fair competition and domestic production.

Drug trafficking remained a central focus of enforcement efforts.

Bolat said customs officers seized a record 33.66 tons of narcotics this year, valued at around 45 billion liras (around $1 billion).

This represented a 38 percent increase in volume and a 47 percent rise in value from last year.

He cited several large-scale interceptions, including nearly 2 tons of methamphetamine at the Gürbulak border crossing with Iran and more than 1 ton of marijuana at Tekirdağ Port.

Beyond narcotics, authorities reported a sharp rise in seizures of commercial goods such as tobacco, alcohol, textiles, precious metals, vehicles and machinery.

Bolat said around 19 tons of illegally traded gold and precious metals were confiscated this year, along with thousands of tons of smuggled fuel.

Large quantities of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes were also seized, while the value of intercepted textile products exceeded 5 billion liras ($116.4 million).

Overall, seizures of non-drug commercial goods rose 117 percent from the previous year to 53.7 billion liras ($1.2 billion).

Bolat said all seized narcotics were destroyed under judicial supervision and that legal proceedings were launched against suspects.

 

Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan
