Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election

BAGHDAD

Iraq’s newly elected legislature convened on Dec. 29 for its inaugural session following the November national polls, formally setting in motion the protracted process of assembling a new government.

During the opening sitting, lawmakers are expected to choose a parliamentary speaker along with two deputies.

Within 30 days of this first session, parliament must then elect a new president, who will task the largest bloc with forming a cabinet — a step that, in Iraq, often leads to lengthy and complex negotiations stretching over months.

Political factions in Iraq have been maneuvering since the parliamentary election more than a month ago to form alliances that will shape the next government.

The November election didn’t produce a bloc with a decisive majority, opening the door to a prolonged period of negotiations.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s party took the largest number of seats in the election. Al-Sudani positioned himself in his first term as a pragmatist focused on improving public services and managed to keep Iraq on the sidelines of regional conflicts.

While his party is nominally part of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties that became the largest parliamentary bloc, observers say it’s unlikely that the Coordination Framework will support al-Sudani’s reelection bid.

Al-Sudani came to power in 2022 with the backing of the Framework, but Jiyad said that he believes now the coalition “will not give al-Sudani a second term as he has become a powerful competitor.”

The only Iraqi prime minister to serve a second term since 2003 was Nouri al-Maliki, first elected in 2006. His bid for a third term failed after being criticized for monopolizing power and alienating Sunnis and Kurds.