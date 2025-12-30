Russia says Ukraine attacked Putin's home, Kiev calls this 'lie'

MOSCOW
Russia says Ukraine attacked Putins home, Kiev calls this lie

Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of having fired dozens of drones at one of President Vladimir Putin's residences, an accusation that Ukraine called a "lie" aimed at undermining U.S.-led efforts to end the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who does not typically announce drone strikes, said Ukraine had fired "91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles" at Putin's home in the Novgorod region between late Sunday and early Monday, all of which were shot down.

"Given the complete degeneration of the criminal Kiev regime, which has shifted to a policy of state terrorism, Russia's negotiating position will be reconsidered," Lavrov said, without elaborating or providing evidence for Russia's assertions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's claim "a complete fabrication" designed to undermine the peace process, but U.S. President Donald Trump — who held a call with Putin earlier Monday — directed his criticism at Kiev.

"I don't like it. It's not good," Trump told reporters of the alleged attack at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. "You know who told me about it? President Putin told me about it."

"It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time," Trump added.

Russia's accusation comes at a pivotal moment in the peace process.

Ukraine says it has agreed to 90 percent of a U.S.-drafted peace plan — including the issue of post-war security guarantees.

But the issue of territory remains unresolved, and Russia — which has been advancing on the battlefield for months — has repeatedly rejected plans that do not yield to its maximalist demands.

In his call with Trump on Monday, Putin said he was still committed to the peace process but would "revise" Russia's negotiating position in light of the alleged drone attack, according to the Kremlin.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kiev and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

Territory main sticking point

Trump said a peace deal was "very close" following talks with Zelensky on Sunday.

Zelensky announced on Monday the United States had finally promised security guarantees in a post-war settlement — albeit for 15 years, with the possibility of an extension.

But the key issue of territory and the future of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains unresolved.

Putin has been pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of a post-war settlement and said Monday that his army still aimed to take it and three other Ukrainian regions Moscow claims as its own by force.

In Kiev, where residents have been living under relentless Russian attacks for almost four years, few were hopeful of a breakthrough.

"Security guarantees have already been signed before — and what did that give us? Absolutely nothing," photographer Anastasiia Pashchenko told AFP.

In Moscow, where criticism of Russia's invasion is banned, residents told AFP they wanted the fighting to end, but on the Kremlin's terms.

"Only Russia can put forward some conditions," said 53-year-old engineer Alexei.

Nikita, a 23-year-old who fought in Ukraine for a year, lauded Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine, even if it came "at a cost".

"Russia is a superpower that still needs to be reckoned with," he said.

