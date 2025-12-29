Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

ANKARA

Türkiye and Armenia will simplify visa requirements for diplomatic and special passport holders starting Jan. 1, a joint statement announced on Dec. 29, marking the latest step in a diplomatic thaw after decades of frozen relations.

Under the new agreement, holders of diplomatic, service and special passports will be eligible for free e-visas. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the decision was reached through representatives leading the ongoing normalization process between the two neighbors.

"On this occasion, Türkiye and Armenia reaffirm their commitment to continuing the normalization process between the two countries unconditionally, with the goal of full normalization," the ministry said in a statement.

The easing of travel restrictions coincides with other signs of warming ties. Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's national carrier, recently announced plans to launch direct flights to Armenia.

In September, a Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Serdar Kılıç used the Alican checkpoint to enter Armenia — marking the first time in decades that envoys used a land crossing.

Türkiye closed its border with Armenia in 1993 to support Azerbaijan during the first Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Current reconciliation efforts gained momentum following a Sept. 1 meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a summit in China.

According to the press service of the Armenian cabinet, the leaders stressed the importance of steps to build mutual trust, enhance regional communications and maintain stability in the South Caucasus. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

Similarly, Pashinyan’s government recently ordered the removal of the silhouette of Mount Ağrı — also widely known as Mount Ararat — in eastern Türkiye from Armenian border crossing passport stamps.

While a previous attempt at reconciliation failed in 2009, both sides have expressed optimism since appointing special envoys in 2021. The latest visa agreement follows a "working visit" by Pashinyan to Ankara in June, where he met with Erdoğan to discuss repairing ties.