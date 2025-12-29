Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

ANKARA
Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

Türkiye and Armenia will simplify visa requirements for diplomatic and special passport holders starting Jan. 1, a joint statement announced on Dec. 29, marking the latest step in a diplomatic thaw after decades of frozen relations.

 

Under the new agreement, holders of diplomatic, service and special passports will be eligible for free e-visas. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the decision was reached through representatives leading the ongoing normalization process between the two neighbors.

 

"On this occasion, Türkiye and Armenia reaffirm their commitment to continuing the normalization process between the two countries unconditionally, with the goal of full normalization," the ministry said in a statement.

 

The easing of travel restrictions coincides with other signs of warming ties. Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's national carrier, recently announced plans to launch direct flights to Armenia.

 

In September, a Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Serdar Kılıç used the Alican checkpoint to enter Armenia — marking the first time in decades that envoys used a land crossing.

 

Türkiye closed its border with Armenia in 1993 to support Azerbaijan during the first Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

 

Current reconciliation efforts gained momentum following a Sept. 1 meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a summit in China.

 

According to the press service of the Armenian cabinet, the leaders stressed the importance of steps to build mutual trust, enhance regional communications and maintain stability in the South Caucasus. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

 

Similarly, Pashinyan’s government recently ordered the removal of the silhouette of Mount Ağrı — also widely known as Mount Ararat — in eastern Türkiye from Armenian border crossing passport stamps.

 

While a previous attempt at reconciliation failed in 2009, both sides have expressed optimism since appointing special envoys in 2021. The latest visa agreement follows a "working visit" by Pashinyan to Ankara in June, where he met with Erdoğan to discuss repairing ties.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israels decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

    Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

  3. TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

    TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

  4. Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

    Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

  5. Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

    Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary
Recommended
Israels decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan
Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israels Somaliland move

Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move
TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe
Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges
Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary
Türkiye shaken 6 times an hour as 2025 sees over 53,000 earthquakes

Türkiye shaken 6 times an hour as 2025 sees over 53,000 earthquakes
Türkiye captures over 350 ISIL terrorists as raids stepped up after Yalova clash

Türkiye captures over 350 ISIL terrorists as raids stepped up after Yalova clash
WORLD Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Dec. 30 called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to honor an integration agreement with the country's new administration.

ECONOMY Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank said it is buying U.S. data center investor DigitalBridge in a deal worth around $4 billion, the latest acquisition in founder Masayoshi Son's push to become a major player in AI.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿