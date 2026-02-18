Ankara rises with Türkiye’s third-largest sports venue

ANKARA

Rising on the historic grounds of the former 19 Mayıs Stadium in the heart of the capital Ankara, the New Ankara Stadium is set to open its gates for the 2026-2027 season, becoming Türkiye’s third-largest sports arena with a capacity of 51,000 spectators.

With construction now approximately 80 percent complete, the landmark project is transforming the capital’s sporting landscape into a year-round, multi-disciplinary campus rather than a venue used solely for weekend matches.

Built by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) on behalf of the Youth and Sports Ministry, the complex spans a total construction area of nearly 208,000 square meters, including 166,000 square meters dedicated to the stadium structure and 41,000 square meters allocated to athletics and other sports facilities.

Ground was first broken in June 2022. According to Deputy Project Director Aygün Akar, earthquake resilience and structural safety have been prioritized at the highest level. Approximately 450,000 cubic meters of excavation have been carried out, and 5,500 bored piles extending 30 meters deep have been driven beneath the structure.

The foundations were reinforced using jet grout technology to enhance seismic durability. The stadium itself encompasses 160,000 square meters of covered space and is nearing completion.

The engineering scale is notable. The roof structure incorporates 17,000 tons of steel, featuring a 285-meter single-span beam, ranked among the largest of its kind globally.

A 60,000-square-meter membrane will cover the roof, enclosing the structure entirely except for the central pitch, creating what Akar described as an “umbrella-like” design.

To intensify matchday atmosphere, the athletics track has been positioned outside the main stadium bowl, allowing spectator stands to sit just six meters from the pitch.

Seating installation is expected to begin shortly, while groundwork for the playing surface is already underway to meet the 2026-2027 kickoff deadline.

Beyond football, the facility will host training and competition halls for 13 disciplines, including wrestling, judo, karate, taekwondo, boxing, archery, shooting, fencing, table tennis, curling, muay thai and kickboxing.

Sixteen dedicated training halls and educational areas are planned, alongside a museum and retail sections.

Notably, the complex will feature Türkiye’s first fully enclosed indoor high-jump hall, enabling year-round training regardless of weather conditions.

The stadium’s accessibility is also central to its design. Located adjacent to major transport arteries, it sits near a high-speed rail line, a metro station and a public park.