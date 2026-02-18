Parking costs in Istanbul soar to rent-level prices

ISTANBUL

Worsening parking shortages and unchecked private fees are pushing parking costs to unprecedented levels in Istanbul, with hourly rates climbing to hundreds of liras and monthly charges rivaling the cost of housing.

According to local media reports, hourly parking fees in some districts have climbed as high as 800 Turkish Liras ($18), while monthly subscriptions at private parking garages can reach 50,000 liras ($1143) in upscale neighborhoods.

While cars parked for up to three hours may be charged around 800 lira in busy areas, larger vehicles such as minibuses can face fees exceeding 1,100 liras ($25) for the same period.

This growing problem is fueled by a chronic shortage of public parking spaces.

Municipal parking facilities are limited in number, pushing drivers toward private garages where prices vary widely depending on location and demand.

In central and high-traffic zones — such as the historic peninsula in Fatih and the waterfront area of Kadıköy — municipal parking rates start at roughly 200 liras ($4.5) per hour.

Private garages in these same areas typically charge between 400 ($9) and 800 lira per hour.

Monthly parking fees have also escalated.

In Laleli, for example, one private garage charges nearly 29,000 liras ($663) per month for cars and around 40,000 liras ($914) for minibuses.

Consumer advocates are calling for stricter oversight and price limits.

Aydın Ağaoğlu, president of a consumer confederation, told private broadcaster Habertürk that a ceiling price should be imposed on private parking fees.

Ağaoğlu urged drivers to file complaints with municipalities and national authorities when charged with exorbitant fees.

He noted that the Trade Ministry has the authority to investigate excessive pricing and penalize operators who fail to justify or clearly display their fees.