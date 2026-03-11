Man arrested after fire damages 18th-century Tophane fountain

A fire lit by a man has damaged the historic Tophane Fountain, an 18th-century Ottoman monument in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

 

Built in 1732 by Mahmud I, the fountain is regarded as one of the city’s most elegant Ottoman square fountains and the third largest in Istanbul.

 

Authorities said the incident occurred late on March 5, when a 61-year-old suspect lit a fire near the monument. As the flames grew, emergency teams were dispatched to the scene following reports from bystanders. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, while police detained the suspect.

 

The fire left soot and burn marks on sections of the fountain’s marble surfaces. Municipal teams have since begun cleaning operations to remove the residue and assess any structural damage to the historic structure.

 

Police records show the suspect has five prior criminal entries, including offenses related to damage to places of worship and cemeteries, as well as violent crimes. After questioning, he was referred to prosecutors on charges of damaging property and deliberately endangering public safety.

 

In his initial statement, the suspect said he lit the fire to keep warm and that he did not know it was a historical monument.

 

Following his testimony at the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, a court ordered his arrest on charges of damaging public property.

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
