DENİZLİ
Three earthquakes strike Türkiye’s western city in one day

Three earthquakes, including a magnitude 5.1 tremor, struck the western province of Denizli’s Buldan district on the same day, causing no casualties but prompting ongoing damage assessments.

 

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the strongest earthquake occurred at 09:21 a.m., with a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of about 7 kilometers.

 

Two additional earthquakes followed later in the day.

 

A 4.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 8:02 p.m, and another measuring 4.2 struck at 11:20 p.m., again centered in Buldan.

 

Denizli Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said it was encouraging that there were no fatalities and that no buildings had completely collapsed.

 

“There are buildings with minor plaster cracks in districts such as Güney and Sarayköy,” he said. “The most serious damage we observed was in a market, where interior additions to the ceiling collapsed. In a bakery, damage was detected in a column and load-bearing elements.”

 

Officials also noted that no buildings needed to be evacuated.

