Uncontrolled coastal construction threatens Türkiye’s marine life

Uncontrolled coastal development and mass tourism are increasingly threatening seagrass meadows and marine ecosystems in Türkiye, one of the Mediterranean’s most important underwater ecosystems, scientists warn.

 

Speaking about the growing environmental pressure, Türkiye Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) President Bayram Öztürk called for urgent action to protect the underwater “oxygen factories” of the seas.

 

“Seagrasses are the oxygen factories of the oceans,” Öztürk said, stressing their crucial role in marine ecosystems and climate regulation.

 

Globally, seagrass meadows are disappearing at an alarming rate of about 7 percent each year. These habitats absorb up to 35 times more carbon than tropical forests, making them one of the planet’s most effective natural carbon sinks.

 

According to Öztürk, global losses linked to damaged seagrass ecosystems could reach $42 billion annually.

 

Türkiye is experiencing similar declines.

 

“At least 15 percent of the country’s seagrass meadows have disappeared over the past 50 years,” he said, noting that the estimated economic value of Türkiye’s seagrass ecosystems is about $276.6 million.

 

Rapid coastal development and tourism infrastructure are among the most significant threats.

 

Öztürk said in some coastal areas, seagrasses are removed so that visitors can sunbathe or swim more comfortably.

 

The expansion of tourism facilities is also damaging these ecosystems.

 

Piers and anchors from recreational boats often destroy underwater meadows.

 

Rising sea temperatures are also weakening these fragile ecosystems.

 

Öztürk noted that the Mediterranean Sea has warmed by about 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past 50 years, increasing stress on marine habitats.

 

To address these challenges, he emphasized the importance of marine spatial planning, which determines where tourism, conservation and other activities can take place without damaging ecosystems.

 

“If we agree on marine spatial planning, we can clearly decide what should be built and where,” Öztürk said, calling for a coordinated national strategy.

 

Some initiatives are already underway.

 

Within the “Future of the Seas” project carried out by TÜDAV in cooperation with Türkiye İş Bankası, protective buoys are being placed in areas where seagrass meadows are located.

 

The aim is to prevent boats from dropping anchors directly on the seabed.

