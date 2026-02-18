Istanbul’s ‘traveling cat’ now joined by his kitten

ISTANBUL

Reis, the beloved 5-year-old “traveling cat” of Istanbul, has charmed locals and visitors for nearly four years by riding on the shoulder of his owner, fitness trainer Hakan Emrah, as they visit iconic spots like the Maiden’s Tower, Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet and Taksim Square.

Now the adventure continues with an extra dose of cuteness, as Reis tours the city’s most famous landmarks alongside his playful 7-month-old daughter, Pera, delighting crowds wherever they go.

Calmly perched on Emrah’s shoulder, Reis slowly rose to fame as “Istanbul’s traveling cat.” These days, his daughter Pera has started tagging along on the shoulder tours, turning their city explorations into a charming father-daughter duo that captivates everyone they meet.

Although Reis initially kept his distance when Pera first joined the family, the two adapted to each other after a brief adjustment period at home. Pera began with short walks before getting used to crowds and street life by following her father’s lead.

While Reis is known for his calm temperament and can remain on the shoulder for hours, Pera has a more curious character and sometimes prefers to be carried in Emrah’s arms or to walk on the ground.

Emrah says he is frequently stopped by local and foreign tourists who want to take photos of the cats as he tours Istanbul’s landmarks.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Emrah said he developed a strong bond with Reis after adopting him as a kitten.

“After I adopted him, I fell in love with him and he fell in love with me. When I went out with my child and my family, we wanted to take him along because he is our child too. At first, he found it strange but then he got used to it. Now, as you can see, he travels with us. He is known as ‘the traveling cat of Istanbul’ and is recognized in many parts of the city. We learned that loving a cat puts compassion in your heart and changes the way you look at people. He also has many fans abroad and receives many messages,” he said.

Emrah shares that Reis feels most secure and relaxed when settled on his shoulder, often drifting off to sleep during their walks around the city.

“The place where he feels most secure is on my shoulder. His favorite things are sleeping, eating and being on my shoulder. I don’t want him to stay within four walls. Just as we breathe fresh air, I want him to do the same. On rainy or very cold days, I sometimes can’t take him out, and then he meows behind me and gets upset,” he said.

Emrah also introduced Pera to the shoulder tours after she was born.

“Pera is 7 months old and resembles her father in character. When she first arrived, Reis didn’t want to accept her. There was an adjustment period, but now they are very happy. I have a son, and they are like my other children. I think the biggest reason she got used to riding on my shoulder is her father. When she saw Reis’ confidence, she gained confidence too,” he said.

Emrah said that carrying cats weighing 5 kilograms and about 3 kilograms can sometimes be tiring. While Reis generally stays put on his shoulder, Pera is more active, often moving from one shoulder to the other and occasionally lying on top of her father.

He added that 99 percent of people react positively when they see the cats, though a small minority assume the animals are being mistreated, which saddens him.

“Seeing a cat riding on a shoulder is rare, so people show great interest. They always ask, ‘How did you train them? We can’t manage it.’ I think it has to do with their nature. Cats are like people — some are calm, some are very active. Anyone who wants to do this must be truly compassionate. You have to see them as your child, not once but 10 times. When they see that confidence and compassion in you, they can do it. If I only loved them a little, they wouldn’t stay, but they stay because I love them very, very much. They get that sense of trust from you,” he said.

Emrah said touring the city with his cats has become a way of life. He also spends at least four hours a day caring for stray cats.

“My love for cats deepened into a real passion for the strays on the streets. I spend a minimum of four hours outside with them each day,” he explained