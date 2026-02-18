Istanbul Music Festival returns this June for unforgettable nights

ISTANBUL

The 54th Istanbul Music Festival, the country’s longest-running classical music event, will unfurl across the city from June 11 to 25 with the electrifying theme “Here & Now,” unleashing 22 unmissable concerts featuring over 80 world-class artists and ensembles across 14 breathtaking venues.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and sponsored by Borusan Holding, this year’s program explores the ephemeral nature of music, inviting audiences to experience performances unique to the present moment.

Major international ensembles include the Wiener Symphoniker, Kammerakademie Potsdam, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra and Italian contemporary dance company Aterballetto. Acclaimed soloists include pianists Behzod Abduraimov and Bruce Liu, cellist Kian Soltani, piano duo Lucas and Arthur Jussen, tenor Ian Bostridge and countertenor Iestyn Davies.

The festival will feature three world premieres, including new commissions by Kaan Bulak and Donghoon Shin.

This year’s Honorary Award will be presented to composer Turgay Erdener, recognized for blending traditional and contemporary musical languages. The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to legendary Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires.

The festival opens on June 11 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) with the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra under Aziz Shokhakimov, joined by Abduraimov. The program features Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” Suite.

The Wiener Symphoniker will perform two consecutive concerts at the same venue under chief conductor Petr Popelka. On June 23, the orchestra accompanies Bruce Liu in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, paired with Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great.” On June 24, cellist Kian Soltani joins the orchestra for a program dedicated to Dvořák, including Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” and the Cello Concerto in B minor.

On June 15 at İş Towers Hall, Kammerakademie Potsdam and the Jussen brothers will present a program ranging from Haydn and Mozart to Schreker and Ravel.

On June 14 at Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House, Iestyn Davies will perform with the Berlin Soloists, including members of the Berlin Philharmonic, in a program tracing themes of love and loss. The concert includes the world premiere of Donghoon Shin’s new work.

The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Morricone – The Sound of Cinema” on June 16 at the Atatürk Cultural Centre under conductor Dirk Brossé, featuring works by Ennio Morricone with Koro Istanbul and guest soloists.

A world premiere, “Maison Lâle,” brings together composer Kaan Bulak and soprano Sarah Aristidou on June 25 at Süreyya Opera House, drawing inspiration from Anatolian rites and 17th-century tulip mania.

Aterballetto will stage a triple bill on June 12 and 13 at the Atatürk Cultural Center Theater Hall, featuring choreography by Angelin Preljocaj, Crystal Pite and Iratxe Ansa and Igor Bacovich, accompanied by live music.

The Festival Encounter series on June 22 reunites Ian Bostridge with pianist Saskia Giorgini and mezzo-soprano Feride Büyükdenktaş at Süreyya Opera House.

Special projects across the city

The Music Route: Beyoğlu on June 13 links Surp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Catholic Church, Surp Yerrortutyun Armenian Church and the Crimea Memorial Church in a multi-stop musical journey.

Other highlights include Classical Disco with Janus Rasmussen and David Bergmüller at Salon İKSV on June 18; the Relaxed Concert: Familiar Tunes, Gentle Sounds on June 20–21 at Süreyya Opera House; “Fleeting Beauties” with ensemble Constantinople at the Grand Bazaar on June 21; “In the Path of Nefes” at Bahariye Mevlevihanesi on June 20; and “Improclassica” with Enrico Pieranunzi at the Garden of the Consulate General of Italy on June 19.

The Women Stars of Tomorrow concert, supporting young female musicians in collaboration with TSKB, will be held on June 17 at Süreyya Opera House.

As part of the First Steps in Art program organized by İKSV Alt Kat, “Nature’s Music” workshops for children aged 7–12 will take place at Atatürk Urban Forest.

Pre-Concert Talks curated by Asuman Kafaoğlu-Büke and Aydın Büke will accompany selected performances.

Tickets go on general sale on Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Detailed information is available at muzik.iksv.org.