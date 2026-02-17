'Train Dreams,' 'The Secret Agent' nab Spirit wins to boost Oscars campaigns

'Train Dreams,' 'The Secret Agent' nab Spirit wins to boost Oscars campaigns

LOS ANGELES
Train Dreams, The Secret Agent nab Spirit wins to boost Oscars campaigns

Period drama "Train Dreams" took home the Spirit Awards win for best feature Sunday, as both it and "The Secret Agent" gathered momentum ahead of the Academy Awards.

"The Secret Agent" notched best international film as its team hopes to win in the same category at the Oscars next month.

The annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony only celebrates movies made for less than $30 million.

"Train Dreams," director Clint Bentley's adaptation of the Denis Johnson novella, follows a railroad worker and the transformation of the American northwest across the 20th century.

The film won three of its four categories, also grabbing wins for best director and best cinematography. The movie's lead, Joel Edgerton, however, did not take home best actor, which went to Rose Byrne for "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

"Train Dreams" producer Teddy Schwarzman told AFP the film "is a singular journey, but it hopefully helps bring people together to understand all that life entails: love, friendship, loss, grief, healing and hope."

"Train Dreams" will compete for best picture at the Oscars, among other honors.

After "The Secret Agent" nabbed best international film, director Kleber Mendonca Filho hailed the win as one that hopefully "gives more visibility to Brazilian cinema."

The film follows a former academic pursued by hitmen amid the political turmoil of Brazil under military rule.

It prevailed on Feb. 15 over contenders including rave-themed road trip movie "Sirat," which will compete alongside "The Secret Agent" for best international feature film at the Oscars, capping Hollywood's awards season.

"The Secret Agent" will also be up for best picture, best actor and best casting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

    Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

  2. Ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 mln

    Ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 mln

  3. Roman temple stones used in village houses

    Roman temple stones used in village houses

  4. Istanbul’s ‘traveling cat’ now joined by his kitten

    Istanbul’s ‘traveling cat’ now joined by his kitten

  5. Istanbul Music Festival returns this June for unforgettable nights

    Istanbul Music Festival returns this June for unforgettable nights
Recommended
Ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 mln

Ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 mln
Roman temple stones used in village houses

Roman temple stones used in village houses
Istanbul’s ‘traveling cat’ now joined by his kitten

Istanbul’s ‘traveling cat’ now joined by his kitten
Istanbul Music Festival returns this June for unforgettable nights

Istanbul Music Festival returns this June for unforgettable nights
British Museum removes the word ‘Palestine’ from displays

British Museum removes the word ‘Palestine’ from displays
Family in Avanos keeps centuries-old pottery tradition alive

Family in Avanos keeps centuries-old pottery tradition alive
WORLD Iran upbeat after US talks but Vance says red lines not met

Iran upbeat after US talks but Vance says 'red lines' not met

Iran said Tuesday it had agreed with the United States in talks in Geneva on "guiding principles" for a deal to avoid conflict, but Vice President JD Vance said Tehran had not yet acknowledged all of Washington's red lines.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿