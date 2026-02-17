Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football

ANKARA
Türkiye is taking significant steps to diversify its sports tourism sector, moving beyond football to embrace cycling, winter sports and other disciplines.

By leveraging its world-class facilities and expanding into multiple sports, the country aims to position itself as a year-round hub for international sports tourism.

Nida Kiraz, President of the Turkish Sports Tourism Association, emphasized that the initiative will cover 12 different sports, aiming to showcase Türkiye’s full potential to the global market.

Kiraz announced that Antalya will host Europe’s largest sports tourism fair from May 31 to June 3, bringing together some of the world’s leading sports companies. He highlighted that sports tourism plays a crucial role in sustaining employment during the winter months, ensuring hotels remain open year-round and providing staff with continuous work opportunities.

Traditionally considered the “dead season,” December through February now sees a surge in athlete arrivals, contributing positively to the economy, he said.

Globally, sports tourism accounts for 10 percent of total tourism activities, while its share in Türkiye stands at just 1.5 percent, according to Kiraz.

Kiraz stressed Türkiye must claim a larger portion of this market, with both the government and private sector working in collaboration to achieve this goal.

He pointed to Türkiye’s diverse facilities, from Erzurum’s winter sports centers and Konya’s velodrome to Samsun’s Olympic complexes and ski resorts in Erciyes and Uludağ, all of which are being promoted to attract international athletes.

Cycling, in particular, is experiencing rapid global growth, and Antalya is emerging as a key destination, he said.

Kiraz revealed that in 2026, the city will host three major events: Tour of Antalya, Gran Fondo and Padelia. He noted that cycling will make a substantial contribution to sports tourism in the region. Golf is also thriving, with courses fully booked and playing an important role in boosting winter tourism.

