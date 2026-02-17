Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

ISTANBUL
Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

Türkiye’s cosmetics industry is reaping the rewards of its “Turkish Beauty” strategy, launched in 2006, with exports reaching $2.33 billion in 2025 — a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent.

 

The sector now exports to 190 countries, driven by rising brand numbers, female entrepreneurship and the global popularity of Turkish television dramas.

 

According to Adil Pelister, chairman of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association, the industry’s export target for 2026 is $2.5 billion. Experts note that the number of registered brands has quadrupled in the past five years, climbing to 12,000.

 

Two factors have been particularly influential in shaping the industry’s branding success. Women entrepreneurs have emerged as powerful players, establishing their own companies and reshaping the sector. Meanwhile, Turkish dramas — widely watched from the Middle East to Latin America, the Balkans and Africa — have become an invisible yet effective marketing channel. Viewers often emulate the makeup styles, hairstyles and products used by actors, creating organic demand for Turkish cosmetics abroad.

 

Fuat Arslan, president of the Cosmetics Manufacturers and Researchers Association (KÜAD), emphasized that cultural exports such as television series can serve as a strong lever for cosmetics growth. He noted that Türkiye is consolidating its position as a regional production and supply hub in the Middle East, Balkans and North Africa. The leading export destinations include Iraq, Iran, Gulf countries, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

    Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

  2. Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

    Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

  3. Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

    Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

  4. Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar

    Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar

  5. Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai

    Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai
Recommended
Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter
Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report
Türkiye to develop concrete energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar

Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar
Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai

Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai
France releases suspected Russia shadow fleet tanker after fine

France releases suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker after fine
Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership

Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments

US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments
WORLD Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan will attend the first Board of Peace meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 19, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿