Cappadocia kicks off ‘Year of the Horse’ events for 2026

NEVŞEHİR

Events have started in Cappadocia as 2026 has been designated the “Year of the Horse” according to the Chinese zodiac calendar.

The program, held at an event area set up by the Cappadocia Area Directorate in the town of Göreme, began with the national anthems of Türkiye and the People’s Republic of China.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı said in his speech that Türkiye hosted approximately 64 million visitors last year, generating $65.2 billion in tourism revenue.

Emphasizing that significant progress has been made in line with the strategy of spreading tourism across all 12 months and 81 provinces, Yazgı said this model has made Türkiye’s high value-added, sustainable and balanced tourism growth permanent.

Noting that a visa-free travel policy has been introduced for citizens of the People’s Republic of China alongside an intensive promotional campaign, Yazgı said, “As stated in our medium-term program, our tourism revenue target for 2026 is $68 billion. One of the markets we are focusing on most for 2026 is China. China holds a strategic position with its high visitor potential, strong travel culture and increasing spending capacity. In 2024, we hosted more than 425,000 Chinese guests. Our medium-term target is 1 million Chinese visitors.”

“We see this step not merely as a convenience but as a natural extension of our historical ties rooted in the Silk Road and a sincere gesture of friendship extended to the Chinese people. Our goal is to make Türkiye the most accessible Mediterranean destination for Chinese citizens. To this end, we have significantly strengthened our air connections. The weekly flight quota has been increased from 21 to 49 and new direct routes have been launched,” he added.

Yazgı said that as 2026 corresponds to the “Year of the Horse” in the Chinese calendar, Cappadocia has gained special significance.

“In this unique geography historically known as the ‘Land of Beautiful Horses,’ horse shows, thematic festivals, cultural and artistic events and special tour programs targeting the Chinese market will be organized as part of the work carried out by the Cappadocia Area Directorate,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Ankara Jiang Xuebin said that under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, relations between China and Türkiye continue to develop.

Stressing that growing bilateral relations have been reflected in cooperation in education, culture and the economy, Xuebin said, “China’s traditional Spring Festival is not only a day when families come together but also keeps Chinese values such as peace and harmony alive. It also reflects shared values such as the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature. The inclusion of the Spring Festival in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2024 demonstrates the contemporary vitality of Chinese civilization. On the occasion of this event, I hope for the further development of past mutual interaction and cooperation in humanitarian fields.”

Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan said he believes the event will contribute to the development of relations between China and Türkiye.

Such events will make respect for shared culture more visible, Fidan said, noting that Cappadocia hosts millions of visitors each year.

“We know that citizens of the People’s Republic of China also show interest in our region. The number was 26,000 in 2023, rose to 89,000 in 2024 and reached 115,000 last year,” he said.

MHP Deputy Group Chair and Nevşehir lawmaker Filiz Kılıç, Nevşehir Mayor Rasim Arı and Cappadocia Area President Aydın Cem Aslanbay also delivered speeches during the program.

After a recital by Chinese artist Ma Tianyi, participants toured the gastronomy street.

As part of the event, attendees watched a 3D mapping show and a drone performance forming various figures in the sky above an area where specially designed hot air balloons were placed.