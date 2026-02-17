Family in Avanos keeps centuries-old pottery tradition alive

NEVŞEHİR

The Yorgun family, residing in the tourism hotspot of Nevşehir’s Avanos district, has been continuing the ancestral craft of pottery for centuries.

Processing alluvial soil sourced from former beds of the Kızılırmak River, family members create handmade products using traditional methods learned from their fathers and grandfathers.

Earning their livelihood by shaping clay for years, the family also contributes to keeping the cultural heritage alive by passing the craft on to future generations.

Mümtaz Yorgun, 58, who works in the workshop inherited from his grandfather, told state-run Anadolu Agency that they take pride in practicing an art passed down through centuries.

“Pottery is both a profession and a cultural legacy for us. I have been doing this since I was seven. I learned it from my grandfather. I left school and came to the workshop. I taught my nephew, my son and the neighbor’s children. We collect the soil from areas about five kilometers outside Avanos, sift it and knead it like dough. In the past, we used to make water jugs and cheese pots. Now we produce whatever is in demand,” he said.

Yıldıray Yorgun, 55, said he has been shaping clay in the workshop since childhood and has worked as a master craftsman for 35 years.

He underlined that interest in handmade products is vital for preserving traditional arts.

Gökhan Özgül, 52, said all masters in the workshop are involved in every stage of production and continue their profession collectively.

Noting that earthenware used in kitchens has recently regained popularity, he said the family has focused production in that direction.

“We, as nephews, cousins, myself and our children, represent the fifth generation. After us, our nephews and children will carry it on. Our roots go back 500 years. We continue to produce pottery. The foundation of this craft is the region’s unique soil. Currently, we make clay pots for kebabs for restaurants. We produce jars, casseroles and various items according to demand. It is a good profession for the future, but since it is difficult to learn, there is not much interest,” he said.