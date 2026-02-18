Roman temple stones used in village houses

KASTAMONU

In a village on the Paphlagonia Route in the northern province of Kastamonu, stones from a 1,750-year-old Roman temple adorn the walls and foundations of many homes.

The remains of the Roman-era temple are located within the borders of Meyre neighborhood in Aktaştekke village in the Daday district. According to an inscription displayed in the garden of the Kastamonu Museum Directorate, the temple’s foundation was laid during the reign of Roman Emperor Caracalla by Priest Gaios and was completed in A.D. 279 by his son, Aleksandros (Alexander).

A large number of stones that have survived from the nearly 1,750-year-old structure can now be seen embedded in the walls of village houses. Carved and relief stones belonging to the temple draw the attention of visitors.

Hikmet Haberal, a lecturer at Kastamonu University, said the Meyre Temple is one of the region’s most mysterious archaeological treasures.

“With our Paphlagonia Route project stretching from Zonguldak to Sinop, we aim to reveal not only the natural beauty of these lands but also their hidden history,” Haberal said. “This structure is not an ordinary ruin. Its foundations were laid during the reign of Emperor Caracalla. According to inscriptions, construction was started by Priest Gaios and completed by his son Markos Aurellios Alexandros in A.D. 279.”

Haberal said the temple is historically known as the Temple of Zeus Bonitenos.

“The epithet ‘Bonitenos’ is significant because this is not merely a classical depiction of Zeus, but one blended with local beliefs. The bull-headed rosettes frequently seen on architectural fragments symbolize local power and fertility,” he said.

He added that the area was declared a protected site in 2007 and limited excavations were carried out at the time.

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing the gradual disappearance of this history. Stones from the site have been used in barns, house walls and fountains. It is vital to resume excavation work before more of the heritage is lost and to integrate the site into the country’s tourism sector for future generations,” he said.

Aktaştekke village head Mustafa Çetin said only the temple’s foundations have survived.

“The superstructure was destroyed over time, leaving only the foundations and stones that could not be removed. Other stones were used in houses, barns, fountains and storage buildings in the village. Excavations were conducted here by the Museum Directorate in 2007,” he said.