Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

Türkiye’s Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has delivered a message to members of the judiciary, presenting a leadership approach centered on consultation, close engagement with realities on the ground and data-driven decision-making, while outlining key reform priorities for the country’s judicial system.

In a video message shared on social media, Gürlek described judges, prosecutors and justice staff as the backbone of the system, emphasizing that institutional strength depends on trust, shared responsibility and unity around common values.

Drawing on his 20 years of experience as a judge and prosecutor, Gürlek said the ministry is fully aware of long-standing structural challenges, particularly heavy workloads.

He noted that work has already begun on renewed workload assessments, updates to staffing frameworks and the introduction of fairer and more objective performance evaluation criteria.

Gürlek underlined that an effective justice system requires a motivated workforce that feels secure and supported.

He also stressed the importance of transparency, merit-based practices and internal fairness, noting that justice is not limited to the correct application of the law but also depends on integrity within the institution itself.

"We are a powerful whole, believing in the same ideal, leaning on the same conscience and sharing the same responsibility,” the minister said. “With this awareness, I respectfully salute every member of our judicial organization, the defense bar and everyone laboring in the service of justice. Together, we will build a fairer future."

