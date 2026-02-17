Türkiye remains to be an island of stability amid regional mess: Bahçeli

ANKARA

Despite growing global and regional geopolitical chaos, Türkiye remains to be an island of stability thanks to the active and smart diplomacy implemented by the Turkish government, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has said.

In an address to his parliamentary group on Feb. 17, Bahçeli recalled that rules-based global order set in the aftermath of the World War II is collapsed and discussions in recent conferences in Davos and Munich have proven this in the most obvious way.

“It is certain what has collapsed but we have no idea what, when and how will be built instead. When we look at this general picture from Ankara, we cannot see any promising clarity and effort to this end. On the contrary, Türkiye comes into prominence as an island of stability in its region and in the world,” Bahçeli said.

The foreign policy implemented by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the entire cabinet should be praised, Bahçeli stressed, underlining that Türkiye has succeeded to be on the table and in the field at the same time.

“Wherever there is a problem, Türkiye is effectively there,” he stated, stressing that Türkiye’s protection of political unity, territorial integrity and sovereign rights of neighboring countries is serving for the region’s peace and stability.

The MHP leader has criticized Israel’s latest decision to expand settlements into the West Bank as new evidence that the Israeli government is not genuinely seeking peace and stability.

“These latest developments cast a shadow on peaceful efforts and poison the two-state solution vision,” he stated.