Türkiye welcomes Ramadan with journey of faith, unity

ISTANBUL

Türkiye warmly welcomes the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with a profound sense of spiritual renewal and communal grace as millions of Muslims across the country prepare to honor enduring rituals and the first sacred fast at dawn on Feb. 19.

Ramadan dates shift each year because Islam follows a lunar calendar based on the cycles of the moon, causing the holy month to move roughly ten to 11 days earlier annually.

While many Muslim-majority countries determine the start of Ramadan through the physical sighting of the crescent moon, Türkiye follows a pre-calculated astronomical calendar, resulting in a fixed nationwide start date.

During this sacred month, observant Muslims abstain from food, drink and smoking from dawn until sunset, a practice intended to foster empathy for the less fortunate.

The day begins with "suhoor”, a pre-dawn meal, and concludes with "iftar,” the sunset meal often shared with family, friends and the wider community.

In Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul, the first iftar on Feb. 19 will take place at 6:49 p.m., while in the capital Ankara, the fast will be broken at 6:35 p.m.

Overall, Ramadan will last 29 days, with average fasting durations ranging between 11 and 12 hours.

With the arrival of Ramadan, a sense of purposeful preparation has intensified throughout the country.

Historic marketplaces, such as the Spice Bazaar in Istanbul’s Eminönü, have seen a surge in activity as shoppers gather dates, dried fruits, nuts and other traditional staples essential for iftar and suhoor meals.

In a bid to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures and rising food demand as the holy month begins, authorities have introduced several market interventions.

Trade officials temporarily halted chicken exports to prevent unjustified price increases and ensure domestic supply, while intensified nationwide inspections are being carried out to curb profiteering and price gouging.

In a further effort to support household budgets, leading retail associations coordinated to freeze prices for essential red meat and dairy products at major markets in Istanbul and Ankara throughout the month.

Beyond daily fasting, Ramadan in Türkiye is also marked by a strong cultural and spiritual atmosphere.

Mosques across the country have undergone extensive cleaning and preparations for nightly tarawih prayers, special prayers performed in congregation throughout the holy month, while municipalities have set up free iftar tents to support low-income residents and promote communal unity.

This year, the holy month also serves as a milestone for the nation's most cherished architectural heritage.

In the northwestern city of Edirne, the iconic Selimiye Mosque will fully reopen its doors on the first day of Ramadan after a meticulous four-year restoration, its minarets once again presiding over nightly Quran recitations.

In the south, a spirit of resilience prevails as Hatay’s historic Habib-i Neccar Mosque, silenced by the 2023 earthquakes, will return to religious life to host its first tarawih prayers since the disaster.

Ramadan will conclude on March 19 with the final day of fasting, followed by Eid al-Fitr celebrations, a festive period dedicated to breaking the month-long fast with family and community, beginning on March 20.