‘Adana şalgam’ becomes 45th Turkish product with EU geographical status

‘Adana şalgam’ becomes 45th Turkish product with EU geographical status

ADANA
‘Adana şalgam’ becomes 45th Turkish product with EU geographical status

Türkiye’s tangy-flavored traditional beverage known as “Adana şalgam,” originating in the southern culinary heartland of Adana, has officially received geographical indication (GI) registration from the European Union, becoming the 45th Turkish product to secure the designation.

Often described as one of the boldest flavors in Turkish cuisine, şalgam is a fermented beverage with a cloudy purple-red hue and a sharply sour profile.

Made primarily from black carrots and turnip root, it is prepared using a distinctive fermentation process that also incorporates bulgur flour-based sourdough starter, brine and salt.

The drink undergoes a two-stage lactic acid fermentation, a method that gives şalgam its signature acidity, earthy aroma and vibrant color. Widely served alongside grilled meats, especially the famed kebabs of Adana, the beverage has long been an integral part of the region’s food culture.

The path to European recognition began when the Adana Chamber of Commerce filed an application for protection in 2024. After a detailed review and the completion of the EU’s objection period, the registration was approved, formally acknowledging the drink’s unique geographical origin and production method.

“Very few regions in the world enjoy such a rich variety of products,” said Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

He added that TOBB and its network continue to work intensively to secure international recognition for local specialties.

Türkiye currently has dozens more applications under review in the EU system.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

    AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

  2. Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

    Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

  3. Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

    Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

  4. Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

    Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

  5. CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

    CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises
Recommended
AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales
Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action
Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78
CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises
Bangladesh top diplomat due in Ankara for regional talks

Bangladesh top diplomat due in Ankara for regional talks
Türkiye secures passage for a ship via Strait of Hormuz

Türkiye secures passage for a ship via Strait of Hormuz
NATO intercepts third ballistic missile from Iran launched at Türkiye

NATO intercepts third ballistic missile from Iran launched at Türkiye
WORLD Iranian supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: Pentagon

Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday he believes Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded.
ECONOMY Oil dips under $100, stocks fall tracking Mideast war developments

Oil dips under $100, stocks fall tracking Mideast war developments

Oil dipped under $100 Friday, but remained far above pre-Mideast war levels with no end in sight to disrupted crude supplies.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿