‘Adana şalgam’ becomes 45th Turkish product with EU geographical status

ADANA

Türkiye’s tangy-flavored traditional beverage known as “Adana şalgam,” originating in the southern culinary heartland of Adana, has officially received geographical indication (GI) registration from the European Union, becoming the 45th Turkish product to secure the designation.

Often described as one of the boldest flavors in Turkish cuisine, şalgam is a fermented beverage with a cloudy purple-red hue and a sharply sour profile.

Made primarily from black carrots and turnip root, it is prepared using a distinctive fermentation process that also incorporates bulgur flour-based sourdough starter, brine and salt.

The drink undergoes a two-stage lactic acid fermentation, a method that gives şalgam its signature acidity, earthy aroma and vibrant color. Widely served alongside grilled meats, especially the famed kebabs of Adana, the beverage has long been an integral part of the region’s food culture.

The path to European recognition began when the Adana Chamber of Commerce filed an application for protection in 2024. After a detailed review and the completion of the EU’s objection period, the registration was approved, formally acknowledging the drink’s unique geographical origin and production method.

“Very few regions in the world enjoy such a rich variety of products,” said Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

He added that TOBB and its network continue to work intensively to secure international recognition for local specialties.

Türkiye currently has dozens more applications under review in the EU system.