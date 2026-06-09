MHP leader urges Özel not to add fuel to fire within CHP

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called on the oppositional leader Özgür Özel to act with common sense and not to add fuel to the fire within the Republican People’s Party (CHP), describing the rupture at the main oppositional party as concerning for Turkish politics.

“At this point, what the CHP and Mr. Özgür Özel should do is not add fuel to the fire, but act with common sense,” Bahçeli told his parliamentary group on June 9 in Ankara.

His statement comes at a moment when the CHP is divided into two structures, one led by Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the other by ousted leader Özel in line with a court decision in late May.

Describing the situation of the CHP as a leadership fight between the two men followed with corruption allegations regarding the CHP municipalities, Bahçeli stated, “It’s crystal clear. Today, there are two different directions, two different languages, two different headquarters, and two different claims of legitimacy at the CHP, which is concerning for the course of the opposition.”

One side of the CHP, led by Kılıçdaroğlu, is focusing on the recovery of the party, while Özgür Özel’s side is trying to amplify the internal rift through rallies and other public events, Bahçeli argued.

“Our concern is to maintain rule of law and the prestige of the people’s will as well as the weight of the political institutions in Türkiye,” he suggested.

There are two ways for the CHP, Bahçeli added: “It will either resolve its internal issues through law and common sense, or it will turn into a fresh burden on our people’s agenda.”