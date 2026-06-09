Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s hazelnut exports generated approximately $1.2 billion in revenue in the first five months of 2026, according to data released by the Black Sea Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Exporters’ Association.

Between Jan. 1 and May 31, Türkiye exported 86,930 tons of hazelnuts, bringing in a total of $1,198,258,000 in export earnings.

The data indicates a decrease in export volume compared to the same period last year. In January–May 2025, Türkiye exported 125,203 tons of hazelnuts, while total revenue was $1.03 billion.

Despite the decline in tonnage, export value increased year-on-year, with earnings rising by approximately $168 million.

Hazelnuts remain one of Türkiye’s key agricultural export products, with the Black Sea region serving as the main production and export base. The country continues to hold a dominant position in global hazelnut supply, accounting for a significant share of international trade.

Türkiye generated more than $2.25 billion in revenue overall from hazelnut sales in 2025, with Germany, Italy and France remaining the top destinations. In addition to traditional markets, Türkiye expanded its reach to new destinations including Ethiopia, Sudan, Madagascar, Zambia and Eritrea.