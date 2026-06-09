Diapers bulging with cash seized at Antalya Airport

ANTALYA

Bulging baby diapers don’t usually contain anything pleasant but the ones seized at Antalya Airport off a passenger from Paris were stuffed with a different sort of surprise: 380,000 euros in cash.



Turkish customs officials found neat bundles of euros, amounting to around $440,000, carefully packed into at least six pull-up nappies inside a small carry-on suitcase, the trade ministry said in a statement published by Turkish media.



“A total of 381,750 euros in cash was seized, hidden inside baby nappies in the luggage of a passenger who arrived in Antalya from Paris,” the ministry said, without revealing the passenger’s nationality.



The public prosecutor’s office in the southern resort city has opened an investigation, it said.



Although there is no limit on the amount of cash passengers can bring into Türkiye, it is a legal obligation to declare it at customs upon entry if it amounts to 10,000 euros or more.