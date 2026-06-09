Diapers bulging with cash seized at Antalya Airport

Diapers bulging with cash seized at Antalya Airport

ANTALYA
Diapers bulging with cash seized at Antalya Airport

Bulging baby diapers don’t usually contain anything pleasant but the ones seized at Antalya Airport off a passenger from Paris were stuffed with a different sort of surprise: 380,000 euros in cash.


Turkish customs officials found neat bundles of euros, amounting to around $440,000, carefully packed into at least six pull-up nappies inside a small carry-on suitcase, the trade ministry said in a statement published by Turkish media.


“A total of 381,750 euros in cash was seized, hidden inside baby nappies in the luggage of a passenger who arrived in Antalya from Paris,” the ministry said, without revealing the passenger’s nationality.


The public prosecutor’s office in the southern resort city has opened an investigation, it said.


Although there is no limit on the amount of cash passengers can bring into Türkiye, it is a legal obligation to declare it at customs upon entry if it amounts to 10,000 euros or more.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

    Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

  2. Türkiye signs host agreement for COP31 conference

    Türkiye signs host agreement for COP31 conference

  3. Ankara, Riyadh ink railway, transport agreements

    Ankara, Riyadh ink railway, transport agreements

  4. Türkiye transitions into game setter in the region: Erdoğan

    Türkiye transitions into game setter in the region: Erdoğan

  5. Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev

    Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev
Recommended
Türkiye signs host agreement for COP31 conference

Türkiye signs host agreement for COP31 conference
Türkiye transitions into game setter in the region: Erdoğan

Türkiye transitions into game setter in the region: Erdoğan
Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev

Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev
CHP narrowly avoids crisis in parliament

CHP narrowly avoids crisis in parliament
Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria
Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months

Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months
MHP leader urges Özel not to add fuel to fire within CHP

MHP leader urges Özel not to add fuel to fire within CHP
WORLD Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Israel’s latest strikes on Iran have not only ignited fears of a full-fledged resurgence of war, they run the risk of damaging the close ties between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant has completed another key stage in preparations for commissioning, with mock nuclear fuel assemblies loaded into the reactor pressure vessel of Akkuyu’s first unit.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿