Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

ANKARA

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over declined by 58,000 from the prior quarter to 2.913 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data.

Unemployment stood at 6.7 percent for men and 11.1 percent for women, TÜİK data showed.

Employment increased by 136,000 quarter-on-quarter to 32.686 million, pushing the seasonally adjusted employment rate up 0.1 point to 49.1 percent.

The labor force rose by 78,000 to 35.599 million, while the labor force participation rate edged up 0.1 point to 53.5 percent, TÜİK data showed.

Youth unemployment (ages 15-24) also eased, falling 0.3 points to 14.9 percent in the quarter, with the rate at 11.8 percent for young men and 20.7 percent for young women.