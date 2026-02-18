Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

ANKARA
Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over declined by 58,000 from the prior quarter to 2.913 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data.

Unemployment stood at 6.7 percent for men and 11.1 percent for women, TÜİK data showed.

Employment increased by 136,000 quarter-on-quarter to 32.686 million, pushing the seasonally adjusted employment rate up 0.1 point to 49.1 percent.

The labor force rose by 78,000 to 35.599 million, while the labor force participation rate edged up 0.1 point to 53.5 percent, TÜİK data showed.

Youth unemployment (ages 15-24) also eased, falling 0.3 points to 14.9 percent in the quarter, with the rate at 11.8 percent for young men and 20.7 percent for young women.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

    Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

  2. Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

    Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

  3. Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

    Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

  4. Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

    Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

  5. Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

    Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp
Recommended
Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report
Türkiye to develop concrete energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar

Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar
Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai

Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai
France releases suspected Russia shadow fleet tanker after fine

France releases suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker after fine
Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership

Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments

US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments
WORLD Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

A senior Israeli far-right minister has vowed to encourage "emigration" from the Palestinian territories, despite mounting criticism of recent measures tightening Israel's control over the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿