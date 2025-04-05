ADF to promote diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global risks

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) will focus on the need for diplomacy to reassert itself as a stabilizing force amid rising global divisions and geopolitical conflicts, gathering senior politicians, diplomats, academics and other participants from around 140 countries.

The fourth edition of the ADF will be held under the theme of “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World” on April 11-13 under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Erdoğan and Fidan will deliver the opening speeches on April 11 to formally kick off the three-day forum. Both will also hold bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

“We see that the ADF is becoming a global forum. We have extended invitations to almost all countries and representatives from more than 140 countries will attend this year’s forum,” Ambassador Yonca Gündüz Özçeri, one of the coordinators of the ADF, told a group of journalists on April 4.

“This is very good news as it demonstrates Türkiye’s strong ability to bring countries across the world together,” she said, liking the ADF to a “mini U.N. General Assembly."

This year’s ADF coincides with growing geopolitical rifts, deepening global inequalities amid continued wars in Gaza and Ukraine and uncertainties over the global order, especially after the Trump administration took office in late January.

“The inability of the current international system to find solutions to these contemporary challenges has further strained the already struggling cooperation efforts,” read a statement posted on the ADF’s website.

“In an era of heightened instability and unpredictability, marked by complex challenges and multiple crises, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum aims to evaluate the systemic problems of the multilateral order and foster dialogue on reclaiming diplomacy in a rapidly evolving international environment,” it adds.

The ADF will introduce a very suitable environment for a broad discussion and exchange of views on all these issues during the panel meetings with the participation of senior panelists.

Eighteen heads of states and governments and more than 60 foreign ministers have already confirmed their attendance, but these figures may increase in the following week. Parliament speakers, secretary-generals of international organizations, academics, experts and students will also be present at the forum.

Azerbaijan’s President İlham Aliyev, Hungary’s President Victor Orban and Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar are among the participant heads of states. Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset will also attend the ADF.

Overall, some 5,000 people will attend the forum.