ADF to promote diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global risks

ADF to promote diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global risks

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA
ADF to promote diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global risks

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) will focus on the need for diplomacy to reassert itself as a stabilizing force amid rising global divisions and geopolitical conflicts, gathering senior politicians, diplomats, academics and other participants from around 140 countries.

The fourth edition of the ADF will be held under the theme of “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World” on April 11-13 under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Erdoğan and Fidan will deliver the opening speeches on April 11 to formally kick off the three-day forum. Both will also hold bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

“We see that the ADF is becoming a global forum. We have extended invitations to almost all countries and representatives from more than 140 countries will attend this year’s forum,” Ambassador Yonca Gündüz Özçeri, one of the coordinators of the ADF, told a group of journalists on April 4.

“This is very good news as it demonstrates Türkiye’s strong ability to bring countries across the world together,” she said, liking the ADF to a “mini U.N. General Assembly."

This year’s ADF coincides with growing geopolitical rifts, deepening global inequalities amid continued wars in Gaza and Ukraine and uncertainties over the global order, especially after the Trump administration took office in late January.

“The inability of the current international system to find solutions to these contemporary challenges has further strained the already struggling cooperation efforts,” read a statement posted on the ADF’s website.

“In an era of heightened instability and unpredictability, marked by complex challenges and multiple crises, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum aims to evaluate the systemic problems of the multilateral order and foster dialogue on reclaiming diplomacy in a rapidly evolving international environment,” it adds.

The ADF will introduce a very suitable environment for a broad discussion and exchange of views on all these issues during the panel meetings with the participation of senior panelists.

Eighteen heads of states and governments and more than 60 foreign ministers have already confirmed their attendance, but these figures may increase in the following week. Parliament speakers, secretary-generals of international organizations, academics, experts and students will also be present at the forum.

Azerbaijan’s President İlham Aliyev, Hungary’s President Victor Orban and Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar are among the participant heads of states. Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset will also attend the ADF.

Overall, some 5,000 people will attend the forum.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

  2. Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

    Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

  3. Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

    Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

  4. New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

    New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

  5. Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell

    Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell
Recommended
Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO
Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions

Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions
Fidan reinforces Türkiye’s NATO role at key Brussels summit

Fidan reinforces Türkiye’s NATO role at key Brussels summit
Türkiye condemns Israeli ministers Al-Aqsa visit

Türkiye condemns Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit
Fidan due in Paris for talks on bilateral, regional issues

Fidan due in Paris for talks on bilateral, regional issues
Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade
WORLD Russian strike kills 18 in Zelenskys home city

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.
ECONOMY Trumps global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

U.S. President Donald Trump's widest-ranging tariffs to date took effect Saturday, in a move which could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿