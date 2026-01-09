Syrian Army largely takes control of Ashrafieh neighborhood of Aleppo

Syrian Army largely takes control of Ashrafieh neighborhood of Aleppo

ALEPPO
Syrian Army largely takes control of Ashrafieh neighborhood of Aleppo

Syrian Army's troops have largely taken control of Ashrafieh, a neighborhood in central Aleppo that has been occupied by the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

According to information obtained by Anadolu from military sources involved in operations against the PKK/YPG in the Aleppo city center, troops entered the neighborhood from the south, west, and north, largely capturing it.

Special task force units affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry also entered the Ashrafieh neighborhood and began search and sweep operations.

Clashes between the terror group and army units, however, continue in some parts of the neighborhood and the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood.

In a statement, Aleppo Governor Azzam Gharib said internal security forces are preparing to deploy to these two neighborhoods to fully secure them and ensure the safe return of displaced residents to their homes.

Operation against PKK/YPG terrorists in Aleppo

The terrorist group PKK/YPG, operating under the name SDF, has been launching attacks on numerous locations in Aleppo from areas it occupies since Dec. 6.

Last March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The Syrian government demanded that the PKK/YPG abide by the agreements and end the attacks in Aleppo.

Following the group's continued attacks, the Syrian army launched targeted operations against the terrorist group's positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo.

While clashes continued in the region, the terror group launched attacks on many civilian settlements in Aleppo.

In the attacks carried out by the terrorist group since Dec. 6, nine Syrians have been killed and 55 people, mostly civilians, injured.

The Aleppo City Center Committee announced that the number of people evacuated to safe areas in Aleppo has reached 142,000.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown
Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism

Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism
Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppos Sheikh Maqsud: state media

Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: state media
Syrian Army begins operation against SDF

Syrian Army begins operation against SDF
SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce
Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza
Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿