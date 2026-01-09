Fidan urges SDF to end separatist agenda

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan elaborated on the escalation between SDF and the Damascus administration during a joint press conference with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Jan. 8.

Recalling that he recently discussed the situation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Paris, Fidan described the attacks carried out by SDF in Aleppo as revealing their real intentions at the expense of deepening pessimism over the future.

“The SDF’s insistence in maintaining the status quo stands as the most important hurdle before Syria’s comfort and stability,” he stated, urging that the organization should abandon its separatist and terrorist agenda.

On a question, Fidan described recent developments in Aleppo as directly relevant with Türkiye’s national security, and therefore, Ankara is in close coordination with all relevant parties.

“What we see is stability and regional peace. But Israel’s expansionism based on a security approach that foresees division, weakness and chaos is completely opposite to this vision,” Fidan said.

The SDF’s decision to stay in coordination with Israel, instead of fully integrating with the Syrian structures, is adding difficulties in terms of stabilizing the entire country, Fidan said.

“We are in intense contacts with both Syria and the United States for ending this conflict without further bloodshed. But SDF is resisting in not taking any positive step,” he added.

The minister also recalled that the new administration in Damascus is "reinforcing its structures and developing its anti-terror capacity step-by-step."

Developments in Yemen carry risk of causing broader regional instability

Developments in Yemen carry the risk of causing broader regional instability, said Fidan, adding that Türkiye shares the concerns and sensitivities of regional countries, including Oman.

“Türkiye strongly supports the preservation of Yemen’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. We reiterate the need for a lasting political solution in Yemen based on constitutional legitimacy,” he added.

Fidan said regional countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, have played a constructive role in preventing escalation in Yemen, expressing hope that a planned conference in Riyadh would support stability. He also praised Oman’s mediation efforts and thanked the Omani government for working to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

International community expects full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

Fidan said discussions also focused on Gaza, stressing that the international community expects the full implementation of the ceasefire, while Israel continues to target civilians and restrict the delivery of essential humanitarian aid.

He noted that more than 420 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the ceasefire was declared in early October, and emphasized the need to restore calm on the ground and improve humanitarian conditions as the process moves toward the second phase of the peace plan.

Fidan added that Ankara is closely monitoring developments related to the formation of a Peace Council and an International Stabilization Force, with the Peace Council expected to be announced in the coming days.

“From Türkiye’s perspective, three issues are of critical importance regarding Gaza’s future. First, Gaza’s territorial integrity must be preserved. Whatever projects are implemented, including those related to reconstruction, they must ensure that Gaza’s unity is maintained. Second, Gaza must be governed by Palestinians from Gaza; this is both a legal and moral responsibility and an imperative. Third, it is the people of Gaza who will live in Gaza, and all reconstruction and development activities carried out in the area must be for the benefit of Gazans,” he added.

Fidan said as long as those principles are upheld, Türkiye will continue to support the initiatives currently on the agenda, noting that Türkiye has long been drawing attention to Israel’s policies aimed at destabilizing the region.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

Fidan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “playing an extremely dangerous game by trying to trigger every possible fault line” to undermine the peace and prosperity of neighboring countries. “We saw the latest example of this insidious policy last week in Somaliland. Israel’s decision to move toward recognizing Somaliland is unlawful. This step is an attempt to sow discord in our region and weaken solidarity. Our region must not fall for this game,” he said.

Stressing that decisions regarding the future of Somalia and the Somaliland region can only be determined by the will of the Somali people, Fidan said Türkiye is following the issue very closely.