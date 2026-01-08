Türkiye, Indonesia seek to deepen ties on security, strategic issues

ANKARA

Turkish and Indonesian foreign and defense ministers will hold a joint meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on Jan. 9, with a purpose of further developing political ties and cooperation in the fields of security, defense industry, economy and trade, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will host Indonesia’s Sugiono and Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in line with a decision taken in February 2025 during the Türkiye-Indonesia High Level Strategic Council meeting.

The meeting will constitute an opportunity to make a comprehensive and holistic review of the Turkish-Indonesian ties that includes all strategic issues. The officials will also assess recent achievements in the defense industry domain and discuss potential steps for further deepening them through joint ventures, technology transfer, training and capacity development.

A joint declaration is expected to be issued following the talks.

The sources stressed that Fidan will underline the fact that the will by the two countries’ leaders has created momentum for further developing ties and repeated Ankara’s commitment to increase bilateral trade to $10 billion.

The meeting between senior officials will also pave the way for a broad exchange of views on current global and regional issues, the sources said.

As Türkiye and Indonesia are both members of the Gaza Contact Group established by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, the ministers will underline the importance of continued coordination.

Fidan will also inform his counterparts on Türkiye’s policies regarding Syria, the Russian-Ukrainian war, Libya and Myanmar as well as the developments in the Asia-Pacific.