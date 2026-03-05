Türkiye says reserves right to respond after missile interception, Iran denies role

ANKARA

Defense authorities said on March 5 that Türkiye reserves the right to respond to hostile actions after a ballistic missile detected heading toward its airspace from Iran was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense systems, while Iran denied firing any missile toward Turkish territory.

The missile was detected crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace toward Türkiye before being “timely engaged and neutralized in the air by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk told reporters during a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

“However, we once again emphasize that our right to respond to hostile actions, regardless of their origin, is reserved,” Aktürk said, adding that Ankara was closely monitoring developments in coordination with NATO and other allies.

After the interception, debris that fell in the southern city of Hatay's Dörtyol district was determined to belong to the air defense munition used in the interception operation, Aktürk said. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Iran’s armed forces denied firing any missile toward Turkish territory, saying in a statement carried by state media that Tehran respects Türkiye’s sovereignty.

It remains unclear clear what missile’s intended target was.

Reacting to the incident, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that attacks on Türkiye’s “sovereign territory were unacceptable” and pledged full support from the United States, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The incident also drew condemnation from NATO.

"NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defense."

The United Arab Emirates "strongly condemned" the missile launch as a "serious escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey its "reaction and concerns" over the incident while Fidan warned Tehran against steps that could widen the conflict, a diplomatic source said.

Fidan told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that "any steps that could lead to the spread of conflict should be avoided,” the source added.