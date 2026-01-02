Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that he will hold a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 5 to address the war in Ukraine and the Gaza crisis.

On a question from reporters following Friday prayers in Istanbul on Jan. 2, confirmed that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a high-level meeting in France next week involving the "Coalition of the Willing," a group of Kiev's allies.

The summit will be preceded by a meeting of security advisers from the allied countries on Jan. 3 in Ukraine.

“At present, my discussions are ongoing with both Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Mr. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, as well as with Mr. Trump and the leaders of European countries,” Erdoğan said.

“We will have a talk with Mr. Trump and the opportunity to discuss these issues, the issues between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the issues in Palestine.”

Erdoğan intensified his rhetoric against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he referred to as a “pharaoh.” The Turkish leader reiterated his condemnation of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, citing the struggle to deliver aid.

“The cries of those children who live inside those things resemble everything but a tent during the wind, rain and mud will not go unpunished,” Erdoğan said. “We want to send containers, but he doesn't let us... Sooner or later, God willing, we will rescue those oppressed people from this hardship.”

Erdoğan also lauded a massive pro-Palestinian march held on Jan. 1 on Istanbul's Galata Bridge, describing it as a "historic moment" for the country.

“This shows that Palestine is not alone,” he said. “Palestine is always our dearest friend, and Israel's hostility will not go unpunished. We will continue our united efforts as Türkiye and as the Islamic world, standing by Palestine and Gaza with all our might.”

Erdoğan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has frequently accused Netanyahu’s government of committing "genocide" in the enclave.

Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, Türkiye has taken steps to cut trade with Israel. In April, Ankara banned exports of more than 1,000 products to Israel and later imposed a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all categories.

Türkiye has appointed diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the Palestinian Humanitarian Aid Coordinator to oversee relief operations in Gaza and liaise with local authorities and international partners.

