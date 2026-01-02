Fidan, Kalın host top Ukrainian negotiator to discuss peace efforts

Fidan, Kalın host top Ukrainian negotiator to discuss peace efforts

ANKARA
Fidan, Kalın host top Ukrainian negotiator to discuss peace efforts

Top Turkish officials met with Ukraine’s lead negotiator in Ankara on Jan. 1 to discuss potential pathways toward ending the conflict with Russia, as diplomatic efforts to halt the nearly four-year-old war intensify.

Fidan, Kalın host top Ukrainian negotiator to discuss peace efforts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın hosted Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council in July 2025.

Kalın and Umerov focused on the current security situation in Ukraine and the broader regional and global implications of the ongoing hostilities, according to Turkish security sources.

The high-level meeting reviewed recent developments in negotiation efforts and explored potential initiatives that could be considered given current regional conditions.

A central component of the talks involved the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia and the coordination of future exchange efforts between the warring sides.

The sources said Kalın and Umerov agreed to maintain systematic cooperation through existing channels, though specific details of the talks involving Fidan were not disclosed.

Maintaining ties with both Moscow and Kiev, Ankara has positioned itself as a key mediator throughout the conflict.

Recently, Turkish officials proposed a limited security arrangement aimed at protecting shipping and energy infrastructure, a framework reminiscent of the 2022 grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations.

Umerov said earlier this week Kiev is preparing for further high-level consultations, including a meeting with European security advisers scheduled for Jan. 3.

The diplomatic push in Ankara follows a high-stakes meeting on Dec. 28 in Florida between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump. While both leaders indicated they are nearing a peace framework, significant disagreements remain regarding the post-war control of occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Russian officials accused Ukraine of a New Year’s drone strike on a hotel and cafe in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, claiming the attack killed at least 24 people, including a child.

Ukraine’s Energy ministry also reported that overnight Russian strikes caused widespread power outages. A "significant number" of households in the Volyn and Odesa regions, as well as parts of Chernihiv north of Kiev, were disconnected from the power grid.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
FM Fidan discusses Yemen developments with Saudi, UAE counterparts

FM Fidan discusses Yemen developments with Saudi, UAE counterparts
Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone
Türkiye grants visa-free entry to Chinese nationals

Türkiye grants visa-free entry to Chinese nationals
Türkiye to become hub of global diplomacy in 2026 with major summits

Türkiye to become hub of global diplomacy in 2026 with major summits
Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
Remains of Libyan army chief return home after Ankara jet clash

Remains of Libyan army chief return home after Ankara jet clash
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿