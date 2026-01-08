CHP vows parliament vigil until pension levels raised

CHP vows parliament vigil until pension levels raised

ANKARA
CHP vows parliament vigil until pension levels raised

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has vowed the main opposition party's lawmakers will not leave the parliament and block its closure until the government raises the minimum pension to a "humane" level.

"The pension you give to retirees isn't a pension, it's an allowance. For the first time, there's an approach that tries to distribute allowances instead of pensions," Özel told the crowd at a rally in Istanbul's Beykoz district on Jan. 7.

Following the recent increase of the minimum wage to 28,075 Turkish Liras for the new year, the minimum pension was currently expected to rise from 16,881 liras to 18,938 liras. However, the CHP is arguing that the minimum wage should be set at 39,000 liras and that the lowest pension should be equalized with that figure.

"If they say yes to the necessary regulations, we will vote with both hands," Özel said. "If they run away, as the Republican People's Party, we will not leave that parliament until regulations are made for retirees and their pensions are increased."

The CHP leader highlighted the disparity between the rising cost of living and fixed incomes, noting that the price of basic staples like minced meat and cheese has surged by 2,500 percent to 3,500 percent since 2018.

"The Republican People's Party group will continue the struggle until the parliament closes tomorrow evening," Özel said. "If they close it and leave, we will hold a vigil for pensioners, for a humane life for pensioners. We will fight day and night... until those who escape the parliament arrive and the pension increase is implemented."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Backpack-wearing rats to search for survivors beneath rubble in Türkiye

Backpack-wearing rats to search for survivors beneath rubble in Türkiye
Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns

Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns
Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement

Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement
Fidan says YPG/SDF shifts position only under force amid Aleppo tensions

Fidan says YPG/SDF shifts position only under force amid Aleppo tensions
Erdoğan praises Palestinians’ resilience, expresses solidarity

Erdoğan praises Palestinians’ resilience, expresses solidarity
Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria

Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿