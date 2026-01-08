CHP vows parliament vigil until pension levels raised

ANKARA

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has vowed the main opposition party's lawmakers will not leave the parliament and block its closure until the government raises the minimum pension to a "humane" level.

"The pension you give to retirees isn't a pension, it's an allowance. For the first time, there's an approach that tries to distribute allowances instead of pensions," Özel told the crowd at a rally in Istanbul's Beykoz district on Jan. 7.

Following the recent increase of the minimum wage to 28,075 Turkish Liras for the new year, the minimum pension was currently expected to rise from 16,881 liras to 18,938 liras. However, the CHP is arguing that the minimum wage should be set at 39,000 liras and that the lowest pension should be equalized with that figure.

"If they say yes to the necessary regulations, we will vote with both hands," Özel said. "If they run away, as the Republican People's Party, we will not leave that parliament until regulations are made for retirees and their pensions are increased."

The CHP leader highlighted the disparity between the rising cost of living and fixed incomes, noting that the price of basic staples like minced meat and cheese has surged by 2,500 percent to 3,500 percent since 2018.

"The Republican People's Party group will continue the struggle until the parliament closes tomorrow evening," Özel said. "If they close it and leave, we will hold a vigil for pensioners, for a humane life for pensioners. We will fight day and night... until those who escape the parliament arrive and the pension increase is implemented."