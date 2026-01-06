Europe should assume greater responsibilities for own security: Fidan

LISBON

Türkiye's top diplomat has warned Europe to take on greater responsibility for its own security instead of depending on the United States for protection, while reiterating Ankara's expectation to be included in the EU's defense mechanisms and programs.

“The war in Ukraine and the shifting strategic priorities of the United States leave Europe no choice but to assume greater responsibilities for its own security,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a conference in Lisbon where he held talks with his Portuguese counterparts on Jan. 5.

“As Europeans, we are all in the same boat. Ensuring the security of our own home is an existential necessity. We cannot delegate our security to others,” he stressed.

But Fidan said Türkiye — a candidate to join the European Union — was being kept at arm's length by the bloc. “Despite its formal commitments to cooperate with non-EU allies, Türkiye has been excluded for years from the EU's security and defense frameworks,” he stated.

“The reason is clear. The narrow national agendas of a few member states have taken Europe's broader strategic interests hostage,” he underlined, referring to the blockages by Greece and Greek Cypriots.

On Jan. 5, in an interview with Portugal’s public broadcaster RTP, Fidan noted that Türkiye’s inability to fully integrate with the EU, including as a full member, represents a historic missed opportunity for both Türkiye and Europe, arguing that deeper cooperation could have delivered far-reaching strategic gains.

Highlighting Türkiye’s dynamic economy, young population, advanced defense industry and strategic geographic position, Fidan said that integrating Türkiye’s military capacity and regional influence with the EU could establish a historic partnership benefiting both the region and the wider world.

On Gaza, Fidan stressed that the international community must apply sustained pressure to ensure the uninterrupted entry of sufficient food, shelter and humanitarian aid, particularly as winter conditions worsen.

He noted that although a fragile ceasefire is in place and limited aid has been allowed into Gaza, this remains inadequate, emphasizing that allowing civilians to face hunger, displacement and exposure is morally unacceptable.