New UK anti-terrorism law named after Turkish victim

LONDON

A new bill designed to enhance security at public events in the United Kingdom has been named after a young Turkish victim of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Approved by King Charles III, the "Martyn Law," named after Martyn Hakan Hett, who tragically lost his life in the attack, aims to improve protection against potential terrorist threats at large-scale events.

According to the U.K. Prime Minister’s Office, the new law requires event venues with more than 200 people to implement security measures in anticipation of terrorism risks. For venues hosting over 800 people, mandatory security measures include surveillance cameras, bag checks and vehicle searches.

The law not only aims to safeguard participants from terrorist attacks but also strives to ensure the security of public spaces, while also supporting the U.K.’s event and nightlife industries.

Following the bill’s passage, Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Figen Murray, Hett's mother, to thank her for her efforts in promoting the law.

“Figen is a true source of pride for his bravery and tenacity in the face of such suffering. The legacy of her son will endure forever thanks to her campaign for Martyn's Law,” Starmer said, expressing confidence that the law would lead to safer events and a more peaceful environment for all participants.

Murray reflected on the painful loss of her son, one of the 22 victims of the bombing, emphasizing her determination to ensure that no other family would have to endure what hers has gone through.

She highlighted that she had worked tirelessly for six years to bring this law to fruition.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also noted that the law would significantly enhance public safety across the country and thanked Murray for her unwavering commitment throughout the process.

The attack, claimed by ISIL, occurred on May 22, 2017, during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. A bomb placed by Salman Abedi, with assistance from his brother Hashem Abedi, exploded in the venue’s foyer, killing 22 people and injuring over 1,000 others.