Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the importance of women’s active participation in urban life, local government and politics.

“We are working diligently to ensure that our women achieve their rightful place in social life, the public sector, commerce and most importantly, politics,” Erdoğan told an event organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul on Dec. 5.

“Women's active participation in urban life and local government is critical, just as it is in social life,” he added, noting that “just as the family is sustained by the sacrifices of women, cities, countries and nations are sustained by women."

The gathering marked the anniversary of a milestone in Türkiye's history of women’s rights. Women first gained the right to vote in municipal elections in 1930, and constitutional and election law amendments on Dec. 5, 1934, extended the right to vote and run for parliament. In the first general elections after the amendments in 1935, 17 women won parliamentary seats.

“Women have always held a unique position in our nation's history. They have always been at the forefront of the founding and rise of our republic,” Erdoğan said. “Unfortunately, women's unrestricted exercise of these rights necessitated a long, painful, challenging and costly struggle."

He referred to obstacles faced by headscarved politicians and students.

“Türkiye is literally experiencing its golden years in terms of women's rights during our time,” Erdoğan said. “While those who have been talking about this issue for years have taken no action... we will continue this struggle with you until the end.”

Erdoğan cited statistics reflecting progress under his tenure: Female labor force participation rose from 27.9 percent to 35.7 percent, women’s representation in parliament increased from 4.4 percent to 19.83 percent and the number of female muhtars — neighborhood heads — rose from 117 to 2,001.

He also highlighted public sector gains, saying that women now make up 43.4 percent of public employees, compared with just 14 female ambassadors in 2002 — a number that has grown to 80. Of more than 26,000 judges and public prosecutors, 10,372 are women, he added. Female professors now account for 36 percent, up from 24 percent, and female lecturers rose from 36 percent to 53 percent.