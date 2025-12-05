Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar

Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Qatar to attend the 23rd Doha Forum, where he will also hold bilateral meetings with some participants, diplomatic sources have informed.

Fidan will be in Doha on Dec. 6 and 7, the sources said. The Doha Forum’s this year’s theme is “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”

The Turkish foreign minister will take part in a session under the title of “Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation” along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

He will also attend a special session in the format of an interview on Türkiye’s actions for the stabilization of the region amid efforts to reshape the security environment in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the forum, Fidan is expected to hold bilateral meetings as well.

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will be among the participants of the forum.

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
