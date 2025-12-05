Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Qatar to attend the 23rd Doha Forum, where he will also hold bilateral meetings with some participants, diplomatic sources have informed.

Fidan will be in Doha on Dec. 6 and 7, the sources said. The Doha Forum’s this year’s theme is “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”

The Turkish foreign minister will take part in a session under the title of “Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation” along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

He will also attend a special session in the format of an interview on Türkiye’s actions for the stabilization of the region amid efforts to reshape the security environment in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the forum, Fidan is expected to hold bilateral meetings as well.

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will be among the participants of the forum.