New Trump strategy vows shift from global role to regional

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's administration said in a long-awaited new strategy document on Dec. 5 that the U.S. will shift from its historic global role toward increasing dominance in Latin America and vigorously fighting migration.

The national security paper, meant to flesh out Trump's norms-shattering "America First" worldview, signals a sharp reorientation from longstanding U.S. calls to refocus on Asia, although it still identifies China as a top competitor.

The strategy also brutally criticized allies in Europe and said that the U.S. will champion opponents to European Union-led values, including on immigration.

Breaking with decades of attempts to be the sole superpower, the strategy said that the "U.S. rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself."

It said that the U.S. would also prevent other powers from dominating but added: "This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world's great and middle powers."

The strategy called for a "readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere, and away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years."

The strategy speaks in bold terms of pressing U.S. dominance in Latin America, where the Trump administration has been striking alleged drug traffickers at sea, intervening to bring down leftist leaders including in Venezuela, and loudly seeking to take charge of key resources such as the Panama Canal.

The strategy cast Trump as modernizing the two-century-old Monroe Doctrine, in which the then young U.S. declared Latin America off-limits to rival powers, then from Europe.

"We will assert and enforce a 'Trump Corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine," it said.

Trump has sharply reversed many longstanding U.S. principles since returning to office in January.

He rose to political prominence demanding sweeping curbs on immigration to the United States, fanning fears that the white majority was losing its status, and since taking office has ordered drastic and high-profile raids to deport undocumented people.

"The era of mass migration must end. Border security is the primary element of national security," the strategy said.

The strategy made clear that the U.S. under Trump would aggressively pursue similar objectives in Europe, in line with far-right parties that have made strong gains in much of the continent.

In extraordinary language in speaking of close allies, the strategy said: "Cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations."

Germany quickly hit back, saying that it does not need "outside advice."

The strategy paid comparatively little attention to the Middle East, which has long consumed Washington.

Pointing to US efforts to increase energy supply at home and not in the oil-rich Gulf, the strategy said: "America's historic reason for focusing on the Middle East will recede."

The paper said it was a U.S. priority for Israel to be secure, but stopped short of the fulsome language on Israel used even in the first Trump administration.

On China, the strategy repeated calls for a "free and open" Asia-Pacific region but focused more on the nation as an economic competitor.

After much speculation on whether Trump would budge on Taiwan, the strategy made clear that the U.S. supports the decades-old status quo, but called on allies Japan and South Korea to contribute more to ensure Taiwan's defense from China.

The strategy predictably puts little focus on Africa, saying the U.S. should transition away from "liberal ideology" and an "aid-focused relationship" and emphasize goals such as securing critical minerals.