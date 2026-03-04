DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

ANKARA

Lawmakers from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met with the newly appointed justice and interior ministers as part of ongoing efforts tied to Türkiye's latest peace initiative.

DEM Party members held talks with Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi at their respective offices.

MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar represented the delegation, which has been facilitating indirect contacts between Ankara and imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Following the meeting, Gürlek said discussions focused on the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative and the next steps in the process.

"In line with the decisions to be taken by our esteemed Parliament, the necessary work for this important process will be carried out with great sensitivity," he wrote in a post on social media.

The initiative gained momentum after PKK announced last May that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure. Two months later, a symbolic ceremony was held in Iraq during which weapons were publicly burned.

Parliament subsequently established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission to oversee the initiative. Led by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the 51-member body included representatives from all parliamentary parties except the İYİ (Good) Party.

The DEM Party has been acting as an intermediary in the process, conducting visits to Öcalan at İmralı prison island.