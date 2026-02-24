DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has rejected reports that it will alter its name and organizational structure as part of the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

"No evaluation or discussion has taken place in the authorized bodies of our Party regarding the news in question," the party's press office said in a written statement on Feb. 23.

Earlier in the day, private broadcaster Habertürk reported that the plans included closing down many pro-Kurdish structures previously affiliated with the party and consolidating politics under a single center, with leadership changes as well.

The party denied all aspects of the report.

Momentum behind the initiative grew after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan called on the terror group to disarm last year. The organization later announced it would withdraw from Turkish territory.

For its part, the DEM Party has facilitated indirect contact between Ankara and Öcalan through visits to the İmralı prison island.