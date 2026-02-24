DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

ANKARA
DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has rejected reports that it will alter its name and organizational structure as part of the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

 

"No evaluation or discussion has taken place in the authorized bodies of our Party regarding the news in question," the party's press office said in a written statement on Feb. 23.

 

Earlier in the day, private broadcaster Habertürk reported that the plans included closing down many pro-Kurdish structures previously affiliated with the party and consolidating politics under a single center, with leadership changes as well.

 

The party denied all aspects of the report.

 

Momentum behind the initiative grew after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan called on the terror group to disarm last year. The organization later announced it would withdraw from Turkish territory.

 

For its part, the DEM Party has facilitated indirect contact between Ankara and Öcalan through visits to the İmralı prison island.

denies, rumors,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

    Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

  2. Honda suspends operations in western Mexico amid violence

    Honda suspends operations in western Mexico amid violence

  3. HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

    HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

  4. Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

    Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

  5. Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

    Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham
Recommended
DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line

DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line
CHP to unveil 20 new promises in early March

CHP to unveil 20 new promises in early March
CHP leader joins Boğaziçi academics in long-running vigil

CHP leader joins Boğaziçi academics in long-running vigil
Özel slams Keçiören mayors resignation over alleged AKP contacts

Özel slams Keçiören mayor's resignation over alleged AKP contacts
MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push
Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation
WORLD Iran dismisses missile, nuclear claims after Trump alleges sinister ambitions

Iran dismisses missile, nuclear claims after Trump alleges 'sinister ambitions'

Iran on Wednesday dismissed U.S. claims about its missile programme as "big lies", after President Donald Trump said Tehran was developing missiles that could strike the United States.
ECONOMY Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Full workplace equality does not exist anywhere in the world and only a tiny fraction of women live in countries with a labor market that comes close to it, the World Bank said.
SPORTS Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Fenerbahçe travels to the United Kingdom on Feb. 26 to face a defensive "red alert" and a three-goal deficit as it takes on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Europa League playoffs clash.  
﻿