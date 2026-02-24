DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line

DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line

ANKARA
DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Feb. 24 called for the minimum wage and the lowest pension to be set at no less than half of the poverty line, citing worsening economic hardship.

"While we speak from these platforms, we feel in our hearts how citizens, those who cannot make ends meet, are struggling to breathe... Hunger and poverty have become unmanageable,” DEM Party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları said during the party’s weekly meeting in parliament.

She said while Türkiye’s population increased by 8.8 percent between 2015 and 2024, the number of people requiring assistance rose by more than 51 percent.

"I am calling on the [ruling] AKP government from here: The lowest pension and the minimum wage must be set to at least half of the poverty line," she said.

"As the opposition, we have proposals on this matter. You must listen to the opposition’s proposals. We must urgently put on the agenda a second increase in the minimum wage, civil servant salaries and pensions."

According to the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ), the hunger threshold for a four-person family stood at 43,415 Turkish Liras in January, while the poverty line was calculated at 105,000 liras.

Türkiye’s monthly minimum wage currently stands at 28,075 liras, while the lowest pension is set at 20,000 liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient sundial to shed light on Paphlagonia’s history

Ancient sundial to shed light on Paphlagonia’s history
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient sundial to shed light on Paphlagonia’s history

    Ancient sundial to shed light on Paphlagonia’s history

  2. Hatay Archaeology Museum poised to reopen by end 2026

    Hatay Archaeology Museum poised to reopen by end 2026

  3. BAFTA and BBC apologize for racial slur during awards show

    BAFTA and BBC apologize for racial slur during awards show

  4. Andrea Bocelli to perform in Istanbul

    Andrea Bocelli to perform in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul Jazz Festival returns for 33rd edition in June

    Istanbul Jazz Festival returns for 33rd edition in June
Recommended
DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid
CHP to unveil 20 new promises in early March

CHP to unveil 20 new promises in early March
CHP leader joins Boğaziçi academics in long-running vigil

CHP leader joins Boğaziçi academics in long-running vigil
Özel slams Keçiören mayors resignation over alleged AKP contacts

Özel slams Keçiören mayor's resignation over alleged AKP contacts
MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push
Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation
WORLD Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's foreign minister declared Tuesday that a deal to avoid a military clash with the United States was within reach, two days before talks between the foes were due to resume in Geneva.

ECONOMY Iraq, Chevron signs deals to develop oil fields

Iraq, Chevron signs deals to develop oil fields

Iraq and the U.S. energy giant Chevron signed deals on Feb. 23 to manage and develop several oil fields, including one previously operated by Russia's Lukoil.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿