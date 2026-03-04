Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

ANKARA

A ballistic munition fired from Iran and tracked as it crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace before turning toward Türkiye was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Defense Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said NATO assets “engaged in time” and rendered the threat ineffective.

It said a fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of the southern province of Hatay was identified as part of the air defense munition used for the interception, after the threat was destroyed in the air.

No deaths or injuries were reported, the ministry said.

The ministry also said Türkiye reserves the right to respond to any hostile act directed at the country, and urged all parties to avoid moves that could widen the conflict across the region.

It said Ankara would continue consultations with NATO and other allies.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also said Turkish institutions monitored the incident “in real time” in full coordination, adding that consultations and cooperation with NATO and allies would continue, and repeating a warning against steps that could further raise tensions and expand clashes.

Türkiye conveys concern to Tehran

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over a ballistic munition launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace that was neutralized.

Speaking over phone, Fidan told Aragchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

