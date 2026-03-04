Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

ANKARA
Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

A ballistic munition fired from Iran and tracked as it crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace before turning toward Türkiye was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Defense Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said NATO assets “engaged in time” and rendered the threat ineffective.

It said a fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of the southern province of Hatay was identified as part of the air defense munition used for the interception, after the threat was destroyed in the air.

No deaths or injuries were reported, the ministry said.

The ministry also said Türkiye reserves the right to respond to any hostile act directed at the country, and urged all parties to avoid moves that could widen the conflict across the region.

It said Ankara would continue consultations with NATO and other allies.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also said Turkish institutions monitored the incident “in real time” in full coordination, adding that consultations and cooperation with NATO and allies would continue, and repeating a warning against steps that could further raise tensions and expand clashes.

Türkiye conveys concern to Tehran

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over a ballistic munition launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace that was neutralized.

Speaking over phone, Fidan told Aragchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Earlier, a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.

Türkiye’s resolve and capacity to ensure the security of the country and its citizens “are at the highest level,” the statement added, warning that steps to defend Turkish territory and airspace would be taken “decisively and without hesitation.”

 

missiles,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye leaving nothing to chance regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

  2. Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

    Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

  3. DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

    DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

  4. EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

    EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

  5. CHP sets polling station security drill in September

    CHP sets polling station security drill in September
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order cracks

Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order 'cracks'
Fidan calls Iran strikes on Gulf states ‘wrong strategy’ as war spreads

Fidan calls Iran strikes on Gulf states ‘wrong strategy’ as war spreads
Erdoğan urges diplomacy on Middle East conflict in call with Pakistan’s Sharif

Erdoğan urges diplomacy on Middle East conflict in call with Pakistan’s Sharif
Özel slams US, Israeli attacks on Iran, urges return to diplomacy

Özel slams US, Israeli attacks on Iran, urges return to diplomacy
Fidan discusses Mideast tension with regional counterparts

Fidan discusses Mideast tension with regional counterparts
Erdoğan launches diplomatic push over Iran-related tension

Erdoğan launches diplomatic push over Iran-related tension
WORLD Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.
ECONOMY EU seeks to stem industrial decline with Made in Europe push

EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

The EU unveiled Wednesday new "Made in Europe" rules to help bolster the bloc's industries against fierce competition from China in a push held up for months by wrangling over plans some see as overly protectionist.
SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿