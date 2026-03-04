Wealthy travelers pay hefty sums to flee Dubai

Wealthy travelers pay hefty sums to flee Dubai

DUBAI
Wealthy travelers pay hefty sums to flee Dubai

Tens of thousands of airline passengers are stranded by the Iran war that has spread across the Gulf region, but some wealthy travelers are getting out by paying large sums for luxury flights to Europe via airports that are safe from Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Demand for charter flights has skyrocketed, with some people paying up to 200,000 euros ($232,000) as major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha were closed after the start of the conflict last weekend.

Travelers from Dubai, usually known as a safe and luxurious destination, are seeking to evacuate by traveling overland either to Muscat, Oman, about a four-hour drive, or to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, more than 10 hours away. Then they board one of the few available commercial flights or take a charter flight, whose costs have soared since the start of the war.

“The demand is huge, and we can’t deliver enough aircraft to respond to the demand,” said Altay Kula, CEO of the France-based private jet broker JET-VIP.

Whereas normally a charter flight on a private jet that can accommodate up to 16 passengers from Riyadh to Porto in Portugal may cost around 100,000 euros ($115,800) these days, the cost has doubled, Kula said.

Prices can vary depending on the departure point, the type of aircraft and the route constraints, said Ameerh Naran, CEO of Vimana Private Jets. For flights from the Gulf region to Europe, prices are ranging from 150,000 euros ($173,800) to 200,000 euros, he added.

In order to reach functional airports such as those in Riyadh and Muscat, some travelers hire private security companies that coordinate transportation in vehicles ranging from ordinary passenger cars to coach buses.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye leaving nothing to chance regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
Recommended
Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens
Iranian warship attacked by foreign submarine off Sri Lanka, 101 sailors missing

Iranian warship 'attacked by foreign submarine' off Sri Lanka, 101 sailors missing
US in talks with Iranian Kurds for CIA-backed uprising: Report

US in talks with Iranian Kurds for CIA-backed uprising: Report
‘No to war’: Spanish PM hits back at Trump threats

‘No to war’: Spanish PM hits back at Trump threats
Iran prepares for post-Khamenei era amid relentless strikes

Iran prepares for post-Khamenei era amid relentless strikes
Philippine VP impeachment case moves forward

Philippine VP impeachment case moves forward
WORLD Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.
ECONOMY EU seeks to stem industrial decline with Made in Europe push

EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

The EU unveiled Wednesday new "Made in Europe" rules to help bolster the bloc's industries against fierce competition from China in a push held up for months by wrangling over plans some see as overly protectionist.
SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿