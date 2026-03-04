‘No to war’: Spanish PM hits back at Trump threats

MADRID

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez once again criticized the U.S. and Israel's military actions in Iran, standing firm on March 4 against fresh trade threats from Washington and warning that the Iran war risked “playing Russian roulette” with millions of lives.

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 3 threatened to end trade with Spain because of Spain's refusal to allow the U.S. to use joint military bases in the country in its attacks on Iran.

“We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone,” Sanchez said in a televised address.

“This is how humanity’s great disasters start... You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny of millions,” he expressed.

The Spanish leader also referenced the Iraq war and its negative consequences in terms of generating more jihadi extremism.

“In short, the position of the government of Spain can be summarized in four words,” Sanchez said. “No to the war.”

It's not clear how Trump would cut off trade with Spain, a European Union member. The EU negotiates trade on behalf of all its 27 members.

Despite Spain’s refusal, Trump on March 3 said, “We could use their base if we want,” referencing two military bases in southern Spain that the U.S. and Spain share, but which remain under Spanish command.

“We could just fly in and use it,” Trump said. “Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it, but we don’t have to.”

Spain’s position on Iran conflict marks the latest flare-up in its relationship with the Trump administration. Spain was also an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza.